Strengthening regional connectivity will be the focus of high-level conference in Tashkent





New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) Foreign Minister S Jaishankar represents India at a two-day regional connectivity conference in Tashkent attended by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the leaders of several other Central and South Asian countries.

The high-level conference on July 15-16 aims to establish a broad roadmap to dramatically strengthen connectivity between Central and South Asia, officials said.

They said the conference titled “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” will deliberate at length on practical ways to improve connectivity with the broader aim of deepening trade, investment and people-to-people links. In the region.

“I started my visit to Tashkent by inaugurating the computer room of the India-Uzbekistan Entrepreneurship Development Center – a shining example of our development cooperation. Confident that it will support talented Uzbek entrepreneurs,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The Foreign Minister met Thursday with Ghani, US Deputy National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and US Special Representative for the Afghan Peace Process Zalmay Khalilzad on the sidelines of the conference.

The connectivity conference is attended by representatives of major international organizations, including financial institutions. The main sessions of the conference will take place on Friday.

The conference, hosted by Uzbekistan, is also expected to discuss the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

We learn that Uzbekistan favors India to play a key role in regional connectivity projects.

In December, India, Iran and Uzbekistan discussed ways to jointly use the strategically located port of Chabahar for trade and improving regional connectivity.

The trilateral meeting took place in the context of India’s advocacy for Uzbekistan’s participation in the North-South International Transport Corridor (INSTC) project.

INSTC is a 7,200 km long multimodal transport project for the transport of goods between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and the ‘Europe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a virtual summit on December 11 last year where ways to speed up regional connectivity projects were discussed at length. PTI MPB RC

