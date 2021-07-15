Allen Weisselberg’s resignation does not protect Donald Trump or his company





In the wake of the long-awaited indictments against the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg announced on July 1, many of us have wondered how long it would take Weisselberg to decide to save his own skin (and possibly that of the members of the his family) and become a cooperative co-accused, testifying against others, perhaps like former President Donald Trump and his children.

Weisselberg faces 15 counts of criminal offenses, including robbery, falsification of business records and tax evasion. Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorneys Office allege Weisselberg evaded payment of more than $ 900,000 in taxes and that he and other senior Trump Organization officials enjoyed benefits and advantages of a very real dollar value but which has never been accounted for in tax deposits. (Wesselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty. Trump himself has not been charged.)

Reports from just days ago suggest that the Trump Organization had started removing Weisselberg from his senior positions in several of the company’s subsidiaries. However, a Washington Post report on Tuesday said Weisselberg had resigned from his post at those subsidiaries.

The Washington Post reported that on June 25, just days before his indictment, Weisselberg submitted an omnibus resignation letter, stating: As of now, I, Allen Weisselberg, resign from every position and post that I hold in the enumerated entities. in Annex A attached.

Weisselberg’s resignation from office will not slow down his criminal case or that of the Trump Organization.

The Trump Payroll Corp. was included in that list of affiliates, reported The Wall Street Journal, which the indictment claims misreported the compensation of Trump Organization employees. June 25 was also the day after his lawyers met with prosecutors in a last ditch effort to convince them not to press charges against him, The Washington Post reported.

Weisselberg’s resignation from office will not slow down his criminal case or that of the Trump Organization. Just because an accused resigns from the post that facilitated the crimes he is accused of does not mean that his guilt simply goes away. Weisselberg could continue to play some role within the Trump Organization, but that remains unclear for now.

It appears, however, that Trumps’ children, and Trump himself, are taking on more responsibility in the business, creating inevitable problems for everyone involved. What also remains certain is that Weisselberg can still decide to cooperate with the prosecution to try to reduce a possible prison sentence.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has already got hold of the relevant and necessary documents, and witnesses like Jennifer Weisselberg, Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law, continue to provide substantive and colorful commentary on the significance of these documents and their meaning.

The prosecution record is also bolstered by earlier confessions in sworn deposition testimony provided in 2018 by Weisselberg’s son Barry during his divorce case with Jennifer Weisselberg. During his testimony, Barry Weisselberg said his father and Trump determined his annual salary of $ 200,000 and related benefits, including massive annual bonuses. (When asked if Trump personally paid for any of his expenses, he replied that I don’t know.)

Jennifer Weisselberg, who put an exclamation mark on that old adage Hell has no fury as a despised woman, handed over boxes of documents to law enforcement and met with investigators on several occasions.

You may recall that immediately after the announcement of the indictments, the Trump Organization, Trump and his allies complained that this lawsuit was just the latest in a series of politically motivated witch hunts. . But if this criminal investigation is just some kind of bogus prosecution, then why would Weisselberg resign from all of his leadership positions in these branches of the Trump Organization? And why would he do it before being charged?

The obvious answer is that Trump, along with other senior officials in the Trump Organization, is admittedly worried about the exposure and responsibility these criminal charges present. Lenders and creditors will be reluctant to do business with an indicted company, and there is a very real possibility that restrictive covenants may come into play.

So Weisselberg, newly toxic of his indictment, steps down from the stand in an attempt to save the ship from sinking. From what we know, however, from the evidence in this case, i.e. two sets of books and checks signed by Trump himself, the Trump Organization could well be the Titanic, with its end being already written.

Katie S. Phang

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/allen-weisselberg-s-resignation-doesn-t-protect-donald-trump-or-n1273950 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

