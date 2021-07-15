Free drug packages to help self-isolating patients: Minister of SOE

We want the public to recover from COVID-19. We don’t want the public to be (worried) about low drug stock issues

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Free packages of drugs and vitamins allocated to COVID-19 patients currently in self-isolation were intended to allay public concerns, according to State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir.

“We are responsible for delivering and securing 300,000 packages that have been promoted. Obviously, this is to ensure that the (government) is there for the people. We want the public to recover from COVID-19. We don’t not want the public to be (worried) about the problems of low drug stocks, ”Thohir said Thursday at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.

The minister made the statement at an event marking the launch of free self-isolation drug packages for people, led by President Joko Widodo. Some 300,000 packages of medicines and vitamins are currently being distributed to people in self-isolation in Java and Bali.

The first package contains vitamins for asymptomatic patients with positive PCR results; the second package contains vitamins and medicines for patients with symptoms, such as fever and anosmia; while the third package contains vitamins and medicines for patients with symptoms, such as fever and dry cough.

Thohir urged the public to be patient, while the drugs were allocated. With the help of the National Defense Forces, the packages would be delivered in strict accordance with standard operating procedures defined by the ministry and the National Agency for the Control of Medicines and Foods (BPOM).

The minister clarified that the population can still buy drugs when needed, despite the distribution of free drug packages.

“We, along with the Ministry of Health, have launched a Ministry of Health website, so that the public can monitor the availability of drugs at Kimia Farma or the SOE ministry,” Thohir added.

In addition, Thohir noted that state pharmacies will continue to produce drugs that meet standards set by the Ministry of Health and BPOM.

“Yesterday the Ministry of Health said that some drugs are now available to the general public. We prioritize above all the availability of drugs to the public, and this notion is supported by many ministries, ”he said.

The Minister recalled that the availability of drugs was the collective responsibility of all pharmacies, whether public or private.

“We want to make sure that generic drugs (are sold) below the market price, but we don’t want to compete with parties that want to fix the system to ensure drug production,” he explained.

According to Thohir, state pharmacies have mass produced four types of COVID-19 drugs, such as oseltamivir, paviravir and remdesivir.

Thohir also noted that similar attempts are underway for the drugs Tocilizumab, which are in high demand. They work with the Department of Foreign Affairs to ensure that the nation obtains the license required to produce the drugs.

According to data from the COVID-19 Accelerating Response Task Force on July 14, 2021, Indonesia recorded 2,670,046 cases of COVID-19, with an additional 54,517 in a 24-hour period. This is the highest daily record since March 2020. Currently, there are 443,473 active cases.

A total of 20,123 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,157,363.

On the other hand, 869 people have succumbed to COVID-19, with the death toll reaching 69,210.

