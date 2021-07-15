China’s global influence is not inevitable













Amid the growing rivalry between the United States and China, foreign aid has become a place of global competition. US President Joe Biden and other G-7 leaders recently launched the Rebuilding a Better World initiative to rally like-minded democracies to help close the infrastructure gap in low- and middle-income countries. Build Back Better World intends to counter China’s huge Belt and Road initiative, which recently said Chinese President Xi Jinping will build a new type of international relations marked by mutual benefits and high quality development instead of zero sum games.

These statements speak volumes about how the United States, its allies and China deploy foreign aid to advance national interests and make friends abroad. But how do these overtures translate into influence and partnership with foreign leaders and audiences?

In June, AidData, a research lab at the College of William & Marys Global Research Institute, published the results a survey of public, private and civil society leaders from 141 countries who were asked to identify the foreign actors they had worked with and how they would assess their influence and usefulness. The results we report below are based on responses from 6,807 leaders who shared their views between June and September 2020, compared to a previous AidData survey in 2017.

Interviewees indicated that China is an undeniable force in shaping their country’s national policies; it eclipsed all but one of the G-7 economies on our list of most influential development partners. But leaders interviewed were mixed on whether China’s influence was a net positive or negative for their countries. Ultimately, leaders take China into account when setting priorities, but in translating political agendas into action, they even more often look to intergovernmental actors or to G-7 partners. China’s ability to reshape international norms, garner support for alternative development models, or shift the power of the status quo is not a done deal.

China has consolidated its status as a global player in foreign aid.

In one word Marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China on July 1, Xi stressed that development assistance is essential for China to assume its rightful place as a world power after a century of humiliationthe period of foreign occupation of the Opium War around 1840 to 1949. This was not empty rhetoric: the results of our survey underscore that Beijing has redoubled its efforts to position itself as a privileged partner of the leaders low- and middle-income countries.

In line with its “Belt and Road” aspirations, China has broadened its global foreign aid footprint in recent years. In 2020, it rivaled G-7 economies such as Canada and France both in terms of the percentage of respondents (15%) and the number of countries (113) that reported receiving its advice or assistance between 2016 and 2020. He was lagging behind the United States. , Japan, the United Kingdom and Germany, which each worked with between 20 and 40 percent of the leaders.

Since 2017, China has expanded its reach with 52 more countries, suggesting that this status quo could easily change in the future.

Who are the main influencers of foreign aid?

For the first time, China has joined the top 10 most influential development partners, ranking eighth among respondents and rising 13 places since 2017. Seventy-six percent of leaders said they had received advice or assistance of Beijing considered it influential in shaping their development priorities. China outperformed all G-7 countries except the United States, which placed third. Nonetheless, trusted multilateral organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have consistently risen to the top of the influencer rankings.

What explains this rapid rise? Beijing has taken steps to reform and professionalize its foreign aid apparatus, notably through the creation of the China International Development Cooperation Agency in 2018, which could have favored its performance.

However, the survey responses provide an alternate narrative. China’s influence appears to be closely linked to the power of its wallet: 36% of respondents attributed its influence to its economic or political importance on the world stage, and 28% emphasized its funding of programs or policies specific.

China receives mixed reviews from leaders of developing countries.

Leaders can view external influence positively if it helps them advance political agendas or adopt a desirable development model for their country. But they can view this influence negatively if it is coercive to obtain concessions or go against their interests. Respondents generally viewed their development partners as a positive influence, but less so in the cases of China and France. Japan was the most positively perceived representative of the G-7.

Adjusting the influence scores above to account for leaders’ positive or negative perceptions, China slipped nine positions to 17, behind the US, UK and Germany. These findings may signal the limits of China’s influence if leaders perceive that its aid involves a quid pro quo or have mixed feelings about the issue. opacity overseas loans from China. Respondents expressed a strong preference (+10 percentage points) for projects requiring public disclosure of the terms of the aid agreement over those which did not.

Although respondents often indicated that the most influential development partners were among the most useful, this was not the case for China. Respondents ranked it the 32nd most useful development partner in implementing reforms, overtaking Canada, France and Italy. But Beijing was visibly absent from the club of the most useful donors in all sectors and regions. Intergovernmental organizations such as the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and the European Union, as well as the United States, have consistently received high marks for being among the most valuable partners in almost every sector and region. geographic.

Given that these respondents have the power to shape both their country’s development trajectory and their relationships with foreign powers, the survey findings have some important lessons beyond development cooperation.

First, China’s economic weight allows it to sit at the table when countries set their political priorities, which could have repercussions on existing international standards. Second, although China is unlikely to supplant US influence in the near term, middle powers such as Germany, Norway and Sweden might find their voices diluted by intensifying competition. But if China is to successfully inaugurate a new form of international relations, as Xi predicts, it will have to overcome the perception that its influence is a double-edged sword.