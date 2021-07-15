Pakistan to Host Afghanistan Peace Conference July 17-19 | World news





Pakistan said Thursday it would host a peace conference on Afghanistan this weekend to support efforts to bring stability to the neighboring war-torn country.

“I can confirm that Pakistan is hosting the Afghan Peace Conference July 17-19,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said.

He said the conference, which would be attended by a number of Afghan leaders, would give impetus to the ongoing efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and invited him to attend the conference.

“The most important Afghan leaders, including Hamid Karzai, have been invited to attend the proposed conference. It is hoped that new hopes for a solution to Afghanistan’s problems will be aroused as a result of this important development, he said.

News International newspaper reported that several Afghan leaders had promised to attend the conference.

Pakistan has been accused of trying to help the Taliban fight for supremacy in Afghanistan and the upcoming conference appears to be an effort to allay that impression.

Taliban militants have taken dozens of districts in recent weeks and are now believed to control about a third of the country, before the withdrawal of US and Western troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

As part of a deal with the Taliban, the United States and its NATO allies agreed to withdraw all of their troops in exchange for the militants’ pledge to prevent extremist groups from operating in areas that they ‘they control.

Meanwhile, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan was concerned about developments in Afghanistan.

“As the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan draws to a close, we remain concerned about the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. We reiterate once again the imperative of a political settlement in Afghanistan, he said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has played an important role in the Afghan peace process and remains committed to facilitating the process in the future as well. Ultimately, however, it is the Afghans themselves who must decide their future.

He called on all Afghan stakeholders to craft an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He also said that economic integration and regional connectivity cannot be achieved without peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has a vested interest in peace in Afghanistan as the security situation in Afghanistan has a direct bearing on the security situation in the country and any security vacuum in Afghanistan can be exploited by spoilers, he said.

