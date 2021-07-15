Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi to ask for more COVID-19 vaccines

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to call for an increase in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, as she insisted her government wanted to vaccinate a substantial part of the population before the third wave sets in.

In a two-page letter, Banerjee said the state, according to the Health Ministry’s indication, had been allocated 73 lakh doses of vaccine for July.

“Unfortunately, only 25 lakh doses have arrived so far this month. Therefore, we urge you to give the necessary instructions so that the supply in our state is increased and a substantial part of the the population is vaccinated before the arrival of the third wave, “she wrote.

Banerjee further said that the vaccination campaign started in Bengal on January 16 this year and that 2.5 crore doses have been administered in recent months.

She also noted that the Center provided 2.12 crore doses and that the government itself purchased 18 lakh. The rest was bought by private entities.

Currently, about three lakh doses were administered each day on average, and “an irregular supply” affects the pace of the journey, she wrote.

The CM stressed that “the state needs 11.5 crore in additional doses to cover everyone in the eligible categories.

Later, during a meeting with the press in the city, Banerjee claimed that the Center was more interested in having Narendra Modi’s photo printed on the vaccination certificates than in making sure the trip went well.

She also flayed the Union government for failing to provide aid after Cyclone Yaas.

“How many times can we write (to the Center)? We cannot beg. The Center has given us 300 crore as cyclone relief from funds that have already been allocated to the state. They did not provide any assistance beyond that, “she added.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

