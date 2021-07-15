Trumps Private Business Raises $ 25,000 Campaign Money From Alabama Congressman





Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala), speaks in Washington, at a rally on January 6, 2021 in support of President Donald Trump called the “Save America Rally”.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) Senatorial campaign spent about $ 25,000 at former President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago’s club in the second quarter of 2021, according to a report filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.

The Brooks campaign donated $ 19,000 to Mar-a-Lago in April and an additional $ 6,500 in June for facility rentals and catering. Both disbursements include all campaign expenses on events during that three month period. They appear to be the first Brooks campaign spend at a Trump property (dating back to his inaugural House campaign in 2010).

On April 7, Trump endorsed Brooks, who was the first congressman to publicly announce a challenge to Joe Bidens’ victory, Forbes previously reported. Just last week, Brooks repeated the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

One of Brooks’ main challengers, Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard also spent campaign funds in Mar-a-Lago, spending nearly $ 14,000 there in March.

Donald Trump retained a 100% stake in his private resort in Palm Beach when he became president. He also lived there from January to May of this year.

Neither the Trump Organization nor the Brooks campaign immediately responded to inquiries.

Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) Speaks in Mar-a-Lago as former President Donald Trump looks on.

Instagram / korff_stillnotmetal Follow me on Twitter or LinkedIn. Check out my website. Send me a secure tip.

I took an unusual route to get here. In a previous life, I worked as a travel and food writer, so I got the assignment in 2016 to cover the inauguration of the

Read more

I took an unusual route to get here. In a previous life, I worked as a travel and food writer, so I got the assignment in 2016 to cover the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, a few miles from my home. . When Trump won the election and refused to hand over his business, I stayed on the story, launching a newsletter called 1100 Pennsylvania (named after the hotel address) and contributed to Vanity Fair, Politico and NBC News. I’m still interested in Trump, but I’ve broadened my scope to follow money tied to other politicians, both Republicans and Democrats.

Read less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacheverson/2021/07/15/trumps-private-business-collects-25000-of-campaign-money-from-alabama-congressman/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos