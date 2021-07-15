Fazlur Rehman’s brother’s PA enjoys medical facilities under the Sehat Insaf card





ISLAMABAD: Personal assistant to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother Maulana Lutf Rehman received medical services from a private hospital in Islamabad under the federal government’s Sehat Insaf card, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Political rivals of Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have also recognized the federal government’s initiative on health insurance.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN LAUNCHES SEHAT INSAF CARD FOR PUNJAB’S SEVEN DISTRICTS

It appeared that the personal assistant to the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Lutfur Rehman, received free medical services at a private hospital in Islamabad. After receiving the medical treatment, the patient expressed satisfaction with the health facilities provided to him.

Sources within JUI-F, however, denied that the patient was not the personal assistant to JUI-F leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman, but he was repeatedly seen attending party rallies and events.

In August last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Sehat Sahulat program for all residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide health insurance coverage of one million rupees to all families.

READ: GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES SEHAT INSAF CARD FOR ISLAMABAD, GILGIT-BALTISTAN

Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised the provincial government for launching the program and providing health cards to every person in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa became the first province in Pakistan to provide health insurance to the entire population. Whether someone is rich or poor, they will be able to benefit from health insurance provided by the provincial government, he said.

Healthy Sahulat Program

Under the program, each family will benefit from health coverage of Rs1 million per year. Public and private hospitals designated by the program will provide free care to residents of the province.

Previously, 40% of the province’s population benefited from the Sehat Insaf card.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/pa-of-fazlur-rehmans-brother-avails-medical-facilities-under-sehat-insaf-card/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos