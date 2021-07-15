Turkish President Steps Back From Protests | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken a step back and – after months of protests from professors and students – has dismissed a controversial rector he imposed on a major university in Istanbul. The school, Bogazici University, is considered a center of liberal thought and academic freedom. Professors at Bogazici University applauded in music to celebrate Erdogan’s dismissal of their rector, Melih Bulu, by a midnight presidential decree. For months, Bogazici’s instructors staged daily protests against Bulu’s initial appointment by Erdogan, again by decree. University academics traditionally elect the rectors of Bogazici. Professor Bogazici Can Candan welcomed Bulu’s dismissal. This is the result of six and a half months of resistance. And it is extremely important because it has been a model for the whole country. Because if you stand up peacefully and in a very determined way, eventually we will be successful, ”Candan said. Police had violently dispersed numerous student and academic protests against Erdogan’s decision to impose Bulu. Large numbers of students had been arrested, some during dawn raids by heavily armed counterterrorism police. The crackdown was quickly condemned nationally and internationally, including the United States. An English teacher, Bogazici has historic ties to the United States. It is one of the best universities in Turkey, renowned for its liberal and independent thinking, which made it a target for Erdogan, said Bogazici academic Seda Altug. He was targeted for some time due to his liberal environment, his liberal teaching environment, due to liberal student activities, and due to this very liberal atmosphere, many controversial and taboo topics in Turkey were discussed. here without any form of violence, says Altug. The Turkish government is facing mounting criticism for removing hundreds of academics from their posts in what it says is a crackdown on terrorism. Erdogan has so far given no explanation for his decision to remove Bulu, which followed a meeting of the Turkish higher education authority, during which the unrest at Bogazici University was discussed. Some prominent members of Erdogan’s ruling AKP party had begun to warn supporters of growing unease among supporters over the government’s stance on dissidents. Opinion polls have indicated strong sympathy for the university protesters, even among some Erdogan supporters. Professor Candan, while welcoming Erdogan’s decision, remains cautious. The struggle continues. Just because he stepped down doesn’t mean we can all elect our own rector. The struggle continues. But it is certainly a big success on the way to some big changes not only for Bogazici but also for other higher education institutions, Candan said. Students and academics are calling for the return of elections by academics for all posts of university rectors. It is still unclear whether Erdogan will seek to impose a new rector at the University of Bogazici.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/europe/turkeys-president-takes-rare-step-back-face-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos