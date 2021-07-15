Former Bullingdon Club Member Appointed To Whitehalls Sleaze Watchdog | Boris Johnson





A former Bullingdon Club member and college friend of Boris Johnson has been appointed to Whitehalls Independent Watchdog, the Guardian can reveal. Ewen Fergusson, City lawyer, was announced Thursday as one of the two new members of the Committee on Standards in Public Life. A Whitehall source said the nomination was approved by No.10. Fergusson, who spent most of his career with the international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, appeared behind Johnson and two along with David Cameron in the infamous 1987 photograph of the exclusive, men-only catering club. Oxford. Permission to republish the photograph has since been withdrawn by Gillman & Soame, the Oxford portrait photographers who hold the copyright. Fergussons’ appointment infuriated a former chairman of the committee. Sir Alistair Graham, who held the post for four years until 2007, said the appointment was a pathetic attempt to recruit an old friend of the Prime Minister to an independent committee. It’s really hopeless if you have to be a college buddy of Boris Johnson to be able to sit on the committee that’s supposed to look at the sleazy. I doubt the Bullingdon experience would provide one of the good qualifications. It seems like a completely inappropriate date, he said. The Bullingdon Club was an elite dining club that rose to fame in Oxford for its lavish rituals, lavish banquets and shattering restaurants. The committee advises the Prime Minister on ethical standards in public life. He can conduct investigations, collect evidence to assess institutions, policies and practices, and make recommendations to Johnson where appropriate. Fergusson, the son of a former UK Ambassador to France, was a partner in the finance division at Herbert Smith Freehills from 2000 to 2018 and is now a non-magistrate member of the Lord Chancellors’ Advisory Board for the South East England, according to his official Cabinet Office biography. He was educated at rugby school and is said to have met Johnson at Oriel College in Oxford. According to a 2008 report in the Daily Mail, Fergusson was one of six Bullingdon Club members who attended a fundraising event for Johnson’s bid for London mayor, held at Millbank Tower in Westminster. The eight-member committee is chaired by former security chief Lord Evans. The remaining seven positions consist of three appointments from political parties and four external appointments approved by ministers. A statement released Thursday reads: The Cabinet Office today announced that the Prime Minister has appointed Professor Gillian Peele and Ewen Fergusson as members of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, effective August 1, 2021. A spokesperson for the committee referred the inquiries to the Cabinet Office. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: Mr. Fergusson applied through an open and fair competition, in accordance with the governance code for public appointments. His candidacy was thoroughly examined on the merits by the Evaluation Advisory Board, which interviewed him and concluded that he was eligible for appointment. According to the Cabinet Office, appointments to committees are made by the Prime Minister on the advice of Cabinet Office ministers such as Michael Gove, who in turn are advised by an advisory assessment committee. The panel was made up of Evans, former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield, Vote Leave figure Baroness Gisella Stuart, and Darren Tierney, the director general of decorum and ethics at the Cabinet Office.

