The most telling fact about Trump’s new books





Trump spent two and a half hours talking to Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of the Washington Post for their book “I Alone Can Fix It” next Tuesday. For his book “Frankly We Did Win This Election,” Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender sat down with Trump twice for a total of three hours. Trump even spoke to Michael Wolff, whom he threatened to sue to prevent the publication of a previous book by Wolff detailing the inner workings of his White House.

“Trump told his people this guy gave me big marks, so let’s see him. For Trump, the focus is almost entirely media attention. Good, bad, indifferent, whatever. I’m not the only author he’s seen, but I guess I’m the most hated author he’s seen. But that doesn’t play into his view of the world. “

“It’s not like or disliked. It’s not right or wrong. Is that what you can do for me? It’s just a matter of meeting her needs, her wants and her inclinations. moment. So here’s a guy, he sells a lot of books, why not? And it’s not like you’re going there and actually having a trade. “

What this passage is about – and Trump’s broader willingness to argue with these book writers – is: Trump’s pillory of media as “fake news” and “the enemy of the people” is, in fact, false. It’s an assignment. A bet. A way of signaling to a Republican base which is deeply suspicious of the media that it is one of them.

But deep down, Trump loves the media. Or, perhaps more precisely, understands that he needs the media.

Remember this is about a man who invented a young employee named John Barron (that was Trump) who called gossip in New York in the 1980s to plant blind articles about women interested in Trump . (Barron was Trump. Trump was Barron.) And the man who wrote this in “The Art of the Deal”:

“I’m not saying that [journalists] necessarily like me. Sometimes they write positively, and sometimes they write negatively. But from a purely business perspective, the advantages of being written far outweigh the disadvantages. It really is very simple. If I take a full page ad in the New York Times to publicize a project, it could cost $ 40,000, and people tend to be skeptical of the ad anyway. But if the New York Times even writes a moderately positive one-column story on one of my contracts, it doesn’t cost me anything, and it’s worth well over $ 40,000. “

Trump, as Wolff rightly notes, is a purely transactional being. It is only guided by one calculation: is it good or bad for me?

What’s good about Trump’s world is relevance, and what’s bad – a fate worse than death – is irrelevant. Talking about it badly is exponentially better in its calculation than not talking about it at all.

“Bad publicity is sometimes better than no publicity at all,” he wrote in “The Art of the Deal”. “The controversy, in short, sells.”

Trump sat down with these book authors – and he would do it again – for a very simple reason: he wants to count.

It is a personality trait but also a commercial bet. Trump, as the New York Times so aptly demonstrated by getting years of tax backlogged, is at the mercy of hundreds of millions of dollars in personally guaranteed loans over the next several years. Its sources of income and its brand are considerably diminished.

Given all of this, an ability – as Trump will undoubtedly say – to sell millions of pounds is a much-needed achievement. And that, he knows, only these book authors can give him.

