What is behind Indonesia’s opposition to R2P?

Author: I Gede Wahyu Wicaksana, Universitas Airlangga

On May 18, 2021, Indonesia opposed a new United Nations General Assembly resolution to formally adopt the Responsibility to Protect (R2P). The resolution would require an annual report and a debate on its implementation. Officials from the Indonesian Foreign Ministry have argued that there is no rush to reform R2P standards because existing standards are sufficient. A spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry further clarified that Indonesia is not resisting R2P but would prefer its application to be improved rather than changed.

The vote puts Indonesia together with the group of undemocratic states that have long opposed the ability of the United Nations to authorize intervention. Defenders of human rights and democracy are concerned about the position of the Indonesian government. But the presidential palace foreign policy advisers and senior diplomats are not engaged in the R2P discussion. This sends the message that the administration of President Joko Jokowi Widodo is not interested in an improved R2P.

This message is reinforced by a persistent ambivalence towards an agenda to protect human rights in Indonesia’s foreign policy. Indonesia maintains its commitment to global norms and institutions governing humanitarian response, for example through its active participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations. Yet when human rights violations take place in his country, Jakarta will refuse foreign intervention. Recent examples include when Jokowi instructed his foreign minister to initiate intensive bilateral talks with the Myanmar government to end military oppression against Rohingya Muslims, when Indonesian law enforcement failed to do so. enough to stop the persecution of ethnic and religious minority groups at home.

While Indonesia has adopted treaties on individual civil and political rights, implementation requires that they be adapted to local situations. For this reason, there has never been any convergence between the objectives defined by states for the promotion of human rights and the struggle of civil society activists for the protection of human rights. Nationalism and sovereignty explain this, these concepts inform the perception established among Indonesian elites that there is no merit in the involvement of third parties in internal conflicts.

In general, Indonesian elites have a skeptical view of the outside world. They maintain the old revolutionary nationalist worldview that international politics are dangerous and exploitative. Nationalists now view global norms and institutions as concepts constructed by powerful states to serve their own interests. This pessimism is rationalized by military leaders and politicians in parliament. The accelerating factor of this perception of threat is the loss of national territory, in particular after the independence of East Timor in 1999 which was made possible thanks to the interventions of the UN supported by the Western powers. Nationalist military figures around Jokowi are also concerned about the possibility of foreign interference using instruments of international law.

Two examples are the trial on organized mass violence in East Timor following the defeat of the pro-integration camps and the investigation by the International Peoples’ Tribunal into the involvement of the New Order government in the communist massacre of 1965. While these legal challenges do not threaten Jokowis’ legitimacy, the nationalist elites of Jakartas are swayed by anticipatory thinking that foreshadows the potential for foreign interference, especially in Papua.

The Indonesian conception of sovereignty is affected by this dominant nationalist perspective. R2P conceptualizes sovereignty as a responsibility of governments to perform primary functions, such as protecting citizens. Indonesian elites tend to view sovereignty as the absolute right of the sovereign to control the population and the national territory. This interpretation of sovereignty is grounded in the integral philosophical values ​​of the 1945 constitution. Now this goes hand in hand with the growing trend towards illiberalism in Indonesian politics.

Jokowi has not bowed to international pressure to call off executions of drug traffickers, a clear example of his close adherence to this latest form of state sovereignty. He believes the government knows the best way to protect ordinary citizens from the dangers of drug addiction. The latest escalation of violence in Papua is being treated the same way. This approach to security reflects the desire of conservative elites to retain state-centered rights. What is falling apart is the government’s responsibility to resolve the human rights issues that are at the root of the protracted separatist conflict in Papua.

Jakarta is confident in its decision to reject the normative changes to R2P. The president and foreign policy bureaucrats understand that the public doesn’t care about the importance of R2P. Indonesians are more attracted to issues directly related to the territorial integrity and national dignity of their country. Internal conflicts are seen as issues of the Indonesian big family, issues in which others should not interfere. This is why it is politically appropriate for the Jokowi government to say no to strengthening R2P at the United Nations.

I Gede Wahyu Wicaksana is Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Director of Cakra Studi Global Strategis (CSGS) at Airlangga University, Surabaya.