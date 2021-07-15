Leaked Russian documents described Trump as ‘impulsive, mentally unstable’: report





Documents deemed leaked by the Kremlin described Trump as “mentally unstable.” Trump has been portrayed as an “imbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex”. The documents, seen by The Guardian, appear to offer a glimpse into Russia’s plot to get Trump elected. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has been called “an impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex”, said documents The Guardian and experts consulted by the publication assessed as leaking from the Kremlin .

The documents appear to show that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally supported Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential election to support Trump’s campaign, reinforcing the findings of the U.S. intelligence community on the matter. Independent experts have reviewed the documents and said they appear to be genuine, The Guardian reported.

The newspapers suggested that Putin, his spy chiefs and senior ministers met in January 2016 and concluded that Trump was the best option to promote the strategic goals of the Kremlin because he would cause “social unrest” and undermine the US presidency. Trump’s victory “will certainly lead to the destabilization of the American socio-political system,” according to the report. An official photo taken in January 2016 shows Putin meeting with his spy chiefs and senior ministers.

A report prepared by Putin’s expert department called for using “all possible force” to secure Trump’s victory, and that the Kremlin saw him as “the most promising candidate.”

The U.S. intelligence community determined in early 2017 that the Russian government had waged an elaborate and multifaceted campaign to interfere with the 2016 election. It did so by trying to recruit involuntary assets for its cause; hack into the Democratic National Committee and leaked emails that harmed Hillary Clinton’s campaign; carry out a disinformation operation on social networks to boost Trump; and target electoral infrastructure in 39 states.

Special Advocate Robert Mueller also concluded in his final report that “the Russian government felt it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to achieve that result, and the campaign expected it to benefit electoral information stolen and published thanks to Russian efforts “.

The Kremlin, which has repeatedly denied that Russia intervened in the US election, scoffed at the Guardian’s report and told the outlet that the idea that Putin and other senior officials agreed to back the candidacy of Trump at a secret meeting was “great fiction.”

Thomas Rid, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University and an expert on disinformation, called for caution with the Guardian report. He tweeted: “For a ‘leak’ of this magnitude, we need at least some chain of custody details.” He also said that the fact that the documents leaked from inside the Kremlin according to The Guardian means there could be a risk of forgery.

Chris Krebs, the former senior US cybersecurity official who was fired by Trump after exposing his election lies, agreed with Rid, saying the leak was “far too practical” and looked like an operation of disinformation.

“All of this could be individually or collectively true and at the same time planted and false,” he added.

Documents seen by The Guardian also confirmed that the Kremlin had potentially compromising information about Trump’s kompromat regarding his visits to Russia prior to running for president, according to the report. But the Guardian report did not specify the nature of the compromising material. Russian spies are known to exploit things such as evidence of debts and extramarital affairs to get people to cooperate with them.

Trump has repeatedly played down Russian election interference, even though his administration has imposed sanctions on it, and at one point appeared to side with Putin on the U.S. intelligence community on the issue. President Joe Biden took a much more aggressive tone towards Putin, and in April his administration imposed sanctions on more than 30 Russian entities for the Kremlin’s interference in the US election and the SolarWinds hack.

