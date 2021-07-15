China to Give Law Enforcement Powers to Local Officials Under “Grid” System – Radio Free Asia

China to empower local officials at county, village and neighborhood levels to enforce the law under an amended administrative sanctions law that came into force on Thursday, as well as implement a monitoring system social “network management” widely extended in rural and urban areas.

“[Officials at] township, village and neighborhood [level] will be given administrative law enforcement powers… while existing law enforcement powers and resources will be integrated, ”according to a high-level opinion paper dated April, but not published by the Xinhua State News Agency before July 11.

The government will be based on a “grid” management system, a social control system that dates back to imperial times, and which will allow the authorities to take even more control over the lives of citizens, according to the opinion paper jointly released by the ruling Chinese Communist Party. the country’s central committee (CPC) and State Council said.

According to the guidelines sent in 2018, the grid system divides the neighborhoods into a grid with 15 to 20 households per square, each grid having a dedicated monitor who reports on residents’ affairs to local committees.

Neighborhood committees in China have long been responsible for monitoring the activities of ordinary people in urban areas, but the network management system boosts the ability of officials, even in rural areas, to monitor what locals do, say. and think.

According to a recruitment ad posted online in 2018, the job of a network monitor for a neighborhood committee is to fully understand the residents in their network, including exactly who lives where, what organizations they belong to and what type of life they lead.

They will be asked to mediate in family conflicts and other disputes and to perform “psychological interventions” when necessary, as well as to account for “hidden dangers” in their grid, as well as any aspects of residents’ lives, political opinions and complaints, according to the advertisement.

This system is now being “modernized,” with the goal of full data sharing between organizations and widespread automation, according to the July 11 opinion document.

Local committees are now required to “build a simple and effective township, village or neighborhood management system under the leadership of the party committee,” he said.

Officials should seek to improve mass communications with local residents and carry out regular household visits to villages, towns and neighborhoods.

They are also called upon to “strengthen the ideological and moral construction” among the inhabitants.

“[Local committees] should select moral role models and organize award ceremonies, and focus on the important role of family guardians, ”he said.

Family indoctrination

CCP leader Xi Jinping called for the family to be the first port of call when establishing ideological education for young people in China, and the main mode of transmitting the party’s ideology.

The approach has already been deployed among Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic groups in Xinjiang, where officials have moved in with Uyghur families to monitor them more closely and better impose the CCP ideology on the population.

Since early 2018, Chinese authorities have imposed regular “home stays” on families in the predominantly Muslim region of Xinjiang, the New York-based group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report posted on its website.

“During these visits, families are required to provide authorities with information about their life and political views, and are subjected to political indoctrination,” the group said.

He said the program violated people’s rights to privacy and family life.

Now, local governments across China are urged to “cultivate and practice the core values ​​of socialism, and promote Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in communities, rural areas and families,” according to the July 11 opinion piece.

They must also use smart technology to govern at the local level and “improve political propaganda, public communications and convenient and efficient service delivery,” he said.

Zhang Kunlun, an academic from Taiyuan, the provincial capital of Shanxi, said the notice is essentially a set of instructions on how to implement an updated administrative penalties law, which comes into force on July 15. .

“This decentralization is the kind of decentralization that will trample on human rights and the rule of law, to put it bluntly,” Zhang said.

“[Local officials] give themselves carte blanche, in order to consolidate the CCP’s hold on power. “

Great turmoil view

Yang Haiying, a professor at Shizuoka University of Japan, said transferring law enforcement powers to township, village and neighborhood levels could be problematic.

“City governments lack the skills and abilities to enforce the law, because to enforce the law you also have to understand it,” Yang said. “They give more responsibility to those on the front lines.”

“If it’s not handled well, it could cause major unrest.”

For example, the new rules mean that local authorities could impose administrative penalties on anyone who complains about how government actions have affected them.

“They can use this policy to implement controls on religious activities, to detain petitioners, as well as against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia,” Yang said.

He said the move is unprecedented.

“Law enforcement powers have never been delegated to this point in all of Chinese history,” Yang said. “Back in the Qing Dynasty, [official seats of government] existed only in county capitals, and only county-level officials had that power. “

Activists told RFA that the extension of the network management system represents an extension of the existing system of “stability maintenance” which targets only government critics, dissidents, rights lawyers and activists, to include everyone as a potential threat to the regime.

The expansion of the network system was initiated when Xi Jinping amended the constitution to allow him to start an unlimited second term.



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.