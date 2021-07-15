Drugs for self-isolating COVID-19 patients not for sale: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Packages of drugs and vitamins for self-isolating COVID-19 patients on the islands of Java and Bali were not intended for sale, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said. “The three drug packs for self-isolating patients are not for sale,” President Jokowi said at the launch of free drug packs for self-isolating COVID-19 patients at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta , Thursday. The government divided the 300,000 packets of drugs and vitamins into three categories: pack 1 containing vitamins for residents with a positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result or people without symptoms; package 2 containing vitamins and drugs for residents with a positive PCR test result accompanied by fever and loss of smell; and package 3 containing vitamins and medication for residents with a positive PCR result as well as reported fever and dry cough. “The supply of drugs and vitamins, produced by state pharmaceutical companies, is being prepared by the Minister of State Enterprises (SOE). The distribution will be coordinated by the commander of TNI, who will coordinate with the regional government, village government, as well as as implied by the Community Health Center (Puskesmas), village supervisory non-commissioned officers (Babinsa) and administrators of neighborhood units (RT) and community units (RW) ”, explained the president.

Related News: Jokowi Asks For Supervision During Dispensing Of COVID-19 Drugs The head of state also insisted on strict surveillance on the ground. “This program can really reduce the risk from COVID-19 and help treat people with COVID-19. I also expect this program will not interfere with the availability of essential drugs for COVID-therapy. 19 in pharmacies and hospitals, “he added. added the president. On the same occasion, the commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, explained the procedures for accessing free medicines and vitamins. “Based on the Puskesmas procedures, the village midwife will perform triage for COVID-19 patients. The village midwife will separate COVID-19 patients based on mild, moderate and severe symptoms, ”Tjahjanto noted. During this time, the distribution of drugs and vitamins will be monitored by the TNI to prevent leaks. “The distribution will be adjusted to the data held by the puskesmas,” he noted. The packages will be stored at the military district command (Kodim), Tjahjanto noted. Kodim will monitor and record incoming and outgoing medication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/179338/drugs-for-self-isolating-covid-19-patients-not-meant-for-sale-jokowi

