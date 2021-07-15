Siberian forest fires rage amid record temperatures





In addition, the EU begins the formal process against Hungary’s LGBT law, the resignation of the Ukrainian interior minister, and more. The big storyRussian army sent to help fight Siberian forest fires What happened: The russian army sent water bombers to areas of Siberia those most affected by forest fires, Reuters reports. More … than 2,600 firefighters were fighting the fires that raged Tuesday in the northeastern region of Yakutia, who has been in a state of emergency for weeks. Eight hundred thousand hectares (nearly 2 million acres) of Siberian forests are ablaze. More context: The risk of fire has greatly increased in almost the entire country due to the abnormal heatwave, Defense Minister Sergei Choïgou mentionned. Last month was the second hottest june in the recorded history of Russia, The Moscow Times reports, quoting Roman Vilfand, head of research at the Russian meteorological service Rosgidromet. To note: Climate change may have turned much of Russia into a powder keg, but the Kremlin is still looking to capitalize on it. Thawing polar ice stepped up Russia’s race to dominate Arctic shipping, especially for oil and gas to Asia. Hundreds of people work in Saint PETERSBOURG to build four nuclear powered icebreakers, each costing over 340 million euros ($ 400 million), Agence France-Presse reports. News from the regions Central Europe and Baltic States Brussels has launched legal proceeding against Budapest on a new law prohibiting the representation of homosexuality and sex change in content for minors, Euronews reports. The European Commission has issued Hungary a formal notice regarding the law, which it says violates several EU laws and principles. Infringement proceedings are a back-and-forth process that ultimately could, but rarely succeeds, end in the EU Court of Justice. Hungary faces another infringement procedure for a Decision of the Consumer Protection Authority require publishers of children’s books featuring LGBTIQ people to include a disclaimer. Estonia is cautious of a world minimum tax tariff for companies, president Kersti Kaljulaid told CNBC, even though its current rate, 20 percent, is higher than the universal 15 percent proposed by the US administration. There are currently no companies in Estonia that will actually fall under this proposed new regulation, Kaljulaid said, adding that more information is needed on the technical aspects of the proposed tax. We need to see this technical debate on how exactly this tax will work, to see if our system needs to be adjusted or can continue as it is. South Eastern Europe Russia and China pressure to sterilize the international office that oversees Bosnias the implementation of the agreement that ended the war there in 1995, Associated Press reports. The two presented a resolution to the UN Security Council to immediately strip the office of the high international representative of its considerable powers and close the office in 2022. The measure is almost certain to be reversed. Russia is allied with the Bosnian Serbs, whose leader regularly talks about secession that would violate the Dayton Peace Agreement. The US and EU countries, on the other hand, cite the need for a firm hand against the country’s widespread corruption, which threatens the rule of law and causes a brain drain. Croatian legislators voted overwhelmingly for grant advantages to around 2,500 victims of the 1991-1995 war, BIRN Reports. The new law applies to civilians who have been disabled or who have lost loved ones in the fighting, and it allows relatives to missing civilians to apply for benefits even if their family members have not been officially declared dead. Right-wing lawmakers protested that the measure could offer benefits to attackers and former Serbian troops. Eastern Europe and Russia < class=""> Arsen Avakov travels to Luhansk, Ukraine to assess damage from forest fires in July 2020. Photo from Interior Ministry website. Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov resigned without public explanation, AP Reports. In office since 2014, he was the longest-serving Minister of the Interior since Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed Denys Monastyrskyy, a deputy from the ruling People’s Servant party, to replace Avakov. A parliamentary vote on the nomination is scheduled for tomorrow. Belarusian security forces detained at least 10 people yesterday after raiding the homes and offices of human rights activists and journalists, Reuters reports. Police raided the offices of at least 14 groups of rights, the media, non-governmental organizations and charities. Among those targeted was Viasna-96, a human rights organization that said its leader, Ales Byalyatski, had been arrested, along with the country’s oldest political party, the Belarusian Popular Front. the the Nasha Niva newspaper, whose website was blocked last week, said police raided the office of the Belarusian Committee’s rights group in Helsinki. The International Federation for Human Rights has denounced a new wave of attacks against Viasna and other human rights organizations in Belarus. Central Asia Authorities in Ashgabat were willing to enter into talks with the Taliban, but less to make them public, Eurasianet reports. A Taliban spokesperson tweeted on July 11 that a delegation led by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, head of the Taliban political bureau in Qatar, had visited Turkmenistan to discuss topical political, economic and security issues with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On the other hand, writes Eurasianet, Turkmen state media cast a veil of total silence over the meeting. After significant territorial gains across Afghanistan, the Taliban control several areas on the Turkmen border. Its advances coincided with the deployment of Turkmen troops from three provinces, as well as helicopters and combat planes, to the Afghan border. Borders Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan deleted Melih Boulou of his post as rector of University of Bogazici, Al Jazeera reports. Bulus’ appointment several months ago sparked major protests, while a collective statement by academics pointed out that it was the first time that a rector had been appointed outside the university, rather than by election, since Turkey period of military dictatorship during the 1980s. The presidential decree announcing Bulus’ withdrawal provided no reason for the change or any other details.

