Sarah Huckabee Sanders funnels an additional $ 48,000 to Donald Trump through governor’s campaign





Sarah Huckabee Sanders this year hosted two campaign events at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas, and Donald Trump continues to benefit from it.

In mid-April, Sanders hosted a campaign event in Mar-a-Lago. State documents released Thursday for the second quarter of 2021 show his campaign paid the club in Palm Beach, Fla., Which Trump owns in full, $ 48,000 on April 9 for catering and an event venue . Spending was 70% of what the Sanders campaign spent on events for the entire quarter.

This was the second time Sanders had held a campaign event in Mar-a-Lago. Documents filed by the state for the first three months of 2021 show that his campaign paid Mar-a-Lago $ 10,700 on March 12 for event restoration, as Forbes previously reported.

Trump, who was living in Mar-a-Lago at the time, spoke at both fundraisers.

The Sanderss campaign also reported spending $ 1,800 on lodging at the Trumps Hotel in Chicago in April.

Neither the Trump Organization nor the Sanders campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.

Former President Donald Trump addresses a campaign fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago for his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

I took an unusual route to get here. In a previous life, I worked as a travel and food writer, so I got the assignment in 2016 to cover the inauguration of the

I took an unusual route to get here. In a previous life, I worked as a travel and food writer, so I got the assignment in 2016 to cover the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, a few miles from my home. . When Trump won the election and refused to hand over his business, I stayed on the story, launching a newsletter called 1100 Pennsylvania (named after the hotel address) and contributed to Vanity Fair, Politico and NBC News. I’m still interested in Trump, but I’ve broadened my scope to follow money tied to other politicians, both Republicans and Democrats.

