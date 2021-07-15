Jaishankar meets with Afghan President, NSA US MP in Tashkent; discusses the situation in Afghanistan | India News





NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent on Thursday and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan in the face of rapid Taliban advances across the country following the withdrawal of US forces. On the sidelines of a multilateral conference in the Uzbek capital, Jaishankar also met with US Deputy National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and US Special Representative for the Afghan Peace Process Zalmay Khalilzad, focusing on developments in Afghanistan. After meeting with Ghani, Jaishankar said he reiterated India’s support for the peace, stability and development of Afghanistan. “Happy to appeal to President @ashrafghani. We discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. We reiterated our support for the peace, stability and development of Afghanistan,” the minister tweeted. Foreign Affairs. Ghani’s office said Jaishankar had informed him that India would continue humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and provide 150,000 tonnes of wheat. The foreign minister also said that India will continue to work to strengthen regional consensus to support Afghanistan. During his meeting with US officials, Jaishankar said that views on the development of the situation in Afghanistan had been exchanged. “Nice to meet Dy NSA Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall @LSRTweets and US Representative Spl Zalmay Khalilzad @ US4AfghanPeace. We exchanged views on the development of the situation in Afghanistan,” he tweeted. The Multilateral Connectivity Conference in Tashkent brings together key leaders from several countries in the region, including Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Besides connectivity issues, the conference is also expected to deliberate on the situation in Afghanistan. Afghanistan has witnessed a series of terrorist attacks in recent weeks as the United States withdrew the majority of its troops from the country and aimed to complete the withdrawal by August 31, ending the nearly two decades of military presence in the country. The Taliban were removed from power by US-led forces in 2001. Now, as the US withdraws its troops, Taliban fighters are trying to take control of various parts of the country. Jaishankar traveled to Tashkent after a two-day visit to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where he attended a crucial meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The SCO foreign ministers deliberated at length on the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. In a joint statement, SCO foreign ministers said the activities of terrorist groups remained a key factor in instability in the country and called on all parties concerned to refrain from actions that could have negative consequences. unforeseeable consequences. The SCO also reaffirmed its position that there is no alternative to resolving the conflict in Afghanistan through political dialogue and advocated for an inclusive Afghan-led and controlled peace process. SCO foreign ministers also condemned the ongoing violence and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and particularly expressed concern at the growing concentration of various terrorist, separatist and extremist groups in the country’s northern provinces. In his remarks at the SCO meeting on Wednesday, Jaishankar said Afghanistan’s future cannot be its past and the world is against seizing power through violence and force. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar were among the participants in the meeting. In Tashkent, Jaishankar also met with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen and Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. “Glad to meet Bangladesh FM Dr AK Abdul Momen on the sidelines of the Tashkent Connectivity Conference. A good opportunity to review the progress of our relationship, including its connectivity aspects,” Jaishankar tweeted.

