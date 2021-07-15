Boris Johnson billed 28,000 taxpayers for sophisticated floor renovations

We just won a three-year transparency battle against Department Michael Goves.
Can you help us continue to fight government secrecy?
The government has admitted receiving funds from the Conservative Party to help pay for the renovation of Boris Johnsons Downing Street’s apartment.
The money was eventually refunded and paid by the Prime Minister himself. But authorities now believe that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense may have been committed.
The Cabinet Office also revealed that Johnson had billed 28,647 taxpayers for part of the renovation, including painting and sanding his floors.
For months, government officials have remained silent on how the work was funded, amid speculation about a shadow donation.
We just won a three-year transparency battle against Department Michael Goves.
Can you help us continue to fight government secrecy?
But a report, quietly published today, confirms that the invoices for the renovation work were received and paid by the Cabinet Office, then re-invoiced to the Conservative Party in July 2020.
This was in addition to the Prime Minister’s official budget for the upkeep of his Downing Street apartment, which is funded by taxpayers’ money.
But there are still questions about how much of the extra bills and how the Conservative Party has raised money to pay them.
A previous report by Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s ethics counselor, named Conservative peer and major party donor Lord Brownlow as the originator of the donation.
Geidts report says the bills were re-invoiced to the Conservative Party at the end of June 2020 in anticipation of what remains to be established [Downing Street] Trust repaying the amount. But Geidt did not say whether the Conservative Party ended up footing the Cabinet Office bill.
Today’s Cabinet Office report is therefore the first official confirmation of the use of Conservative Party funds to foot the bill for the renovation. The Downing Street Trust project was never created.
Geidt wrote in May: I report that there has been an interest in [Boris Johnsons] Minister of the Crown. This is the result of the support given by the Conservative Campaign Headquarters and by Lord Brownlow to the Prime Minister.
By law, all political parties must report all donations over 7,500 to the Election Commission. An investigation by the Election Commission by the watchdog is currently underway, after he said he had reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense may have been committed.
But no donations related to Brownlow’s renovation in Conservative Party funds have yet been reported.
Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to the Prime Minister, claimed the Prime Minister’s plans for donors to secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, senseless, possibly illegal, and almost certainly broke the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations.
Details of the arrangement were first exposed early March. Today’s report says Johnson did not cover all final costs out of his own pocket until the same month.
It is unclear how the Prime Minister was suddenly able to pay the unpaid bill, especially since his widely reported financial worries had prevented him from paying it in the first place. Johnson has recently reported no additional income above normal levels and has not recorded any loans.
The government had already spent 28,627 of its official annual budget of 30,000 to renovate the Prime Minister’s apartment. The money went to Mitie Facilities Management, including painting and sanding the floorboards.
The Cabinet Office then received several other invoices apparently from top designer Lulu Lytle, starting with an invoice of 58,000.
A photographer emerged afterwards of Lytle visiting Downing Street. A memo leak suggests that Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliot, who is Johnson’s friend and colleague Old Etonian, knew the 58,000 as yet undeclared people were destined for the Downing Street renovation.
The complete renovation invoice is believed to be a six-digit sum.
Neither the Conservative Party nor Lord Brownlow responded to previous requests for openDemocracy to comment on the renovation.
Sources
2/ https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/dark-money-investigations/boris-johnson-charged-taxpayers-28000-for-fancy-floorboards-refurb/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]