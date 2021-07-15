PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped train station in his hometown of Vadnagar





The renovated Vadnagar train station in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to sell tea as a child, will be virtually inaugurated tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a Newly built five-star hotel with 318 rooms at the top of the redeveloped Gandhinagar station and various other development projects in Gujarat on July 16. The town of Vadnagar is also the birthplace of PM Modi. Before the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha, Modi had often mentioned that he sold tea as a child at Vadnagar station. With the inauguration, Vadnagar will now connect with the rest of the country via a wide gauge line. (India today / Ujjval Oza) During the virtual event, PM Modi will also report on the weekly Gandhinagar-Varanasi high-speed train and the Gandhinagar-Varetha train. It will also dedicate the new wide gauge Mehesana-Varetha railway line, which crosses PM Modi’s hometown, Vadnagar, and a 266 km section between Surendranagar and Pipavav station. The entire Vadnagar station has received a heritage aspect. The tea stand, where PM Modi used to sell tea, is still there at the station. Renovated Vadnagar station The conversion of the 55 km Mahesana Varetha gauge was completed at Rs 293 crore, along with the electrification work at Rs. 74 crore. It has 10 stations with four newly developed station buildings – Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu and Varetha. An important station on this section is Vadnagar, which was developed as part of the Vadnagar Modhera Patan Heritage Tour. The Vadnagar station building was aesthetically designed using stone carvings and the traffic area was landscaped. With the inauguration, Vadnagar will now connect with the rest of the country via a wide gauge line. Passenger and freight trains can run transparently on this section. Services provided at Vadnagar station: (a) Two passenger platforms 425 m long (b) Foot Over Bridge connecting the two passenger docks (c) Station building with traffic area (d) Passenger waiting room with coffee (e) Waiting rooms for general passengers and women (f) 529.20 square meter platform cover shed on platform number 1 (g) Toilets (h) Arrangement of irrigation by providing water fountains. (i) Seating arrangement (j) Ramp, toilets and water points for Divyang passengers (k) Booking facilities READ | PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Pondicherry, lays the foundation stone for others READ ALSO | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates “Maitri Setu” between India and Bangladesh READ ALSO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Amrut Mahotsav in Gujarat to celebrate 75 years of independence

