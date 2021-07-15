Jaishankar meets with Afghan President, affirms India’s support | Latest India News





Jaishankar arrived in Tashkent after attending meetings of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on 13 and July 14.

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

UPDATED JUL 16, 2021 02:40 AM

A regional conference on connectivity hosted by Uzbekistan that started on Thursday allowed Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with key leaders such as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad .

The situation in Afghanistan featured in Jaishankars’ meetings in Tashkent with Afghan President Ghani, his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi and US Deputy National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Khalilzad, the Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Ghani marked the first high-level contact between the Indian and Afghan sides as part of a sustained Taliban campaign to seize the territory following the rapid withdrawal of US forces in Afghanistan.

Discussion of the current situation in and around Afghanistan. Reiterated our support for the peace, stability and development of Afghanistan, Jaishankar tweeted after his talks with the Afghan president. Tweets from the official head of the Afghan president’s office said Jaishankar had assured Ghani of India’s support for Afghanistan. Jaishankar also said India would continue humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by providing 150,000 tonnes of wheat.

Jaishankar said India will continue to work together to strengthen regional consensus to support the regime in Afghanistan, according to the tweets.

Jaishankar tweeted that he had exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan with Sherwood-Randall and Khalilzad. He also tweeted that he had discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the cooperation related to Covid-19 during his meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Tileuberdi. There was no official information from the Foreign Ministry about these meetings.

The Indian Foreign Minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the international conference organized with Uzbekistan on the theme of Central and South Asia: regional connectivity, challenges and opportunities. The meeting is attended by key leaders such as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also in Tashkent for the conference, but people familiar with the developments said on condition of anonymity that the Indian side was not expected to have them. meet. At the same time, the meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan said in a joint statement that the activity of international terrorist organizations remains a key factor of instability in Afghanistan.

