Propaganda Efforts Underway to Raise Xi’s Stature, East Asia News & Top Stories

The 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is still more than a year away, but efforts are steadily stepped up to reinforce President Xi Jinping’s prominence in the party and the centrality of his ideas.

Xi is generally expected to run for a third term in office when party leaders meet for the party convention twice a decade at the end of next year.

On Monday, the party’s central committee and the State Council issued a political directive on strengthening ideological and political work, which stressed the importance of “arming” the party and educating the people about it. Mr. Xi’s political ideology.

These included strengthening “the political, ideological, theoretical and emotional identification with” Xi Jinping’s thinking on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, “” said the directive, which was first published. page of the official party newspaper, the People’s Daily.

Experts say the efforts show the Chinese leader is consolidating his power within the party.

“It’s no secret that Xi wants to extend his tenure beyond the usual 10 years, maybe one or two terms (five years), so he needs a big boost in terms of propaganda. internal, ”said Professor Willy Lam. from the Center for Chinese Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Last week, Chinese media reported that two new research centers studying Mr. Xi’s political ideology and thought had been established: the Research Center for Xi Jinping’s Thought on Ecological Civilization and the Research Center. for Xi Jinping’s economic thought. The centers take their name from Mr. Xi’s political ideology and conduct research on how to translate his ideas into policies.

In total, there are 18 such research centers, affiliated with educational institutions and universities or local governments.

Some of these centers, including the last two, focus on specific policy areas such as the military, rule of law and diplomacy.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said it was significant that Xi’s thought was highlighted in areas such as economics, which has traditionally been the responsibility of the Chinese premier.

Professor Wu pointed out that Xi has gradually expanded his influence in various political fields by taking on the responsibility of “leading small groups” within the party that deal with critical political issues such as Taiwan, foreign affairs or the United States. economy.

These groups help coordinate policies in different areas of China’s sprawling bureaucracy.

“(Mr. Xi) consolidates his power but at the same time also dilutes the power of the prime minister,” Professor Wu said.

Professor Lam added that this expansion of Mr. Xi’s thought and influence over wide political areas was something that had not happened even during Mao Zedong’s time. “Of course, mass media was not that developed back then. Now you have books and social media apps,” he said.

In 2019, the party’s propaganda department released an app called Xuexi Qiangguo – which could be translated as “Studying hard to strengthen the nation” or “Studying Xi Jinping to make the nation strong” – which has been compared to the “little one. red book “from the Mao era.

“This is all part of a propaganda campaign ahead of the 20th party congress and lays a theoretical basis for explaining to the public and the foreign world why it is good for China that Xi Jinping continues to be the number 1 leader” , said Professor Lam.

Some observers also say that Mr. Xi could pave the way to shorten the official duration of his political ideology in the Chinese Constitution to only “Xi Jinping thought” at the party congress, and further increase his stature within the party. This would put him on an equal footing with Mao, whose “Mao Zedong thought” is also enshrined in the Constitution.

But Professor Steve Tsang, director of SOAS China Institute in London, said Mr. Xi’s priority now is to secure confirmation of a third term, so he’s probably in no rush to shorten his political ideology to a simple “thought of Xi Jinping” of its current heavy term.

“The endless wording actually serves a purpose for him. It makes it clear that his ‘thinking’ is for a new era, which implies that Xi has ushered in a new era in China,” Prof Tsang said.