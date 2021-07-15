PM Modi will today inaugurate robotic gallery, 5 star hotel and railway projects worth Rs 1,100 crore in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore in Gujarat on Friday. These projects include three new attractions in a state-of-the-art science city, a five-star hotel atop a station, new trains, among others.

The five-star hotel is part of the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station, while the science city of Ahmedabad has been expanded with three new attractions: an aquatic gallery, a robotic gallery and a nature park.

5 STAR HOTEL AT THE TOP OF A STATION

The Ministry of Railways and the Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation (GARUD) have jointly developed a five-star luxury hotel at the top of Gandhinagar station.

The luxury hotel has 318 rooms and covers an area of ​​7,400 square meters. It was built at a cost of Rs 790 crore.

The hotel is 250 feet tall and was developed as an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) set up by the Government of Gujarat and the Ministry of Railways.

Officials involved in the project said the hotel would welcome national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at the Mahatma Mandir, a convention center located directly across from the upscale property.

The luxury hotel is located at the top of Gandhinagar station.

The station has been equipped with ecological construction elements.

Precautions have been taken to make it accessible to people with reduced mobility.

The redevelopment of Gandhinagar station and the construction of the five-star hotel began in January 2017.

Officials say the new Gandhinagar railway station is the first redeveloped station in the country with facilities comparable to airports.

It has two escalators, three elevators and two underground pedestrian metro connection platforms.

The new station has reserved an area of ​​7,600 square meters for future commercial development such as multiplexes, shopping areas and food courts, which can be operated in PPP mode.

The station also has a centralized 40-seat AC waiting lounge and an art gallery with a wall-mounted LED display lounge.

PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Gandhinagar train station virtually at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Sumit Awasthi, a senior railway official in Ahmedabad, said: “The Mahatma Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar is emerging as the venue of choice for organizing national and international events such as exhibitions, conferences , etc. There was a lack of proper connectivity and accommodation. As a result, Gandhinagar station has been redeveloped incorporating a chic 318-room hotel inside. “

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped station and five-star hotel on Friday at 4 p.m.

“I have always wanted our stations to be of top quality, where, in addition to travel, there is a boost for commerce, hospitality and more. Such an effort has been made in Gandhinagar. The modernized station will be inaugurated tomorrow, “the prime minister said in a tweet.

"I have always wanted our stations to be of top quality, where, in addition to travel, there is a boost for commerce, hospitality and more. Such an effort has been made in Gandhinagar. The modernized station will be inaugurated tomorrow, "the prime minister said in a tweet.

PM INAUGURATES 3 PROJECTS AT SCIENCE CITY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also virtually inaugurate three new attractions that have been added to the state-of-the-art Science City in Ahmedabad.

These attractions are: an aquatic gallery, a robotic gallery and a natural park.

The aquatic gallery was built at a cost of Rs 260 crore in the City of Sciences. It is the largest aquarium in India with 68 large tanks to display marine life from around the world. This includes reef sharks, alligators, koi carp, and black pacu fish, among others.

(Photo: Twitter / NarendraModi)

Overall, this aquarium has around 11,600 fish and marine animals of 188 different species, an official said.

The gallery also has an underwater tunnel 28 meters long to observe marine species.

(Photo: Twitter / NarendraModi)

(Photo: Twitter / NarendraModi)

Another attraction is the robotic gallery, built at a cost of Rs 127 crore and spread over 11,000 square meters.

It has over 200 robots of 79 different types, including humanoid robots with human-like bodies and machines that can interact with humans.

The nature park, built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, spans 20 acres and has life-size animal statues.

The park has a lot of beautiful features like a mist garden, a chess garden, selfie points, a sculpture park and an open maze (labyrinth). It includes an interesting maze designed for children.

In a series of tweets about new science city attractions, PM Modi wrote: “Gujarat Science City is a place that fascinates me immensely. When I served as CM, I had the opportunity to work on its development into a hub to encourage science and innovation.

“Tomorrow, the Aquatic and Robotic Galleries and the Natural Park would be inaugurated. You would like to visit the Natural Park. It houses a Garden of Mists, a Chess Garden, Selfie Points, a Sculpture Park and an outdoor labyrinth. the kids here. “

"Tomorrow, the Aquatic and Robotic Galleries and the Natural Park would be inaugurated. You would like to visit the Natural Park. It houses a Garden of Mists, a Chess Garden, Selfie Points, a Sculpture Park and an outdoor labyrinth. the kids here. "

PM CANCELS SEVERAL RAILWAY PROJECTS

In addition to the inauguration of the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station, five-star hotel and new attractions at the City of Science, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a number of rail projects for Gujarat on Friday.

These projects include:

A new weekly ultra-fast train between Gandhinagar and Varanasi (Lok Sabha district of Modi).

A mainline electric multi-unit train service connecting Gandhinagar and Varetha in the Mahesana district.

The newly electrified 54 km wide Mehsana-Varetha railway line. This line crosses PM Modi’s hometown, Vadnagar.

A 266 km section between Surendranagar and Pipavav station.

PM WILL INAUGURATE THE “NEW LOOK BUILDING” OF VADNAGAR STATION

Officials said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate a “new look building” at Vadnagar station. The building has been renovated at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore and has been given a heritage look.

“Vadnagar Station, which is part of the Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan Heritage Circuit, has been redesigned by Indian Tourism, giving it a heritage look with aesthetic stone carvings,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

As the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha approached, Prime Minister Modi said in his speeches that as a child he was selling tea at Vadnagar station.

