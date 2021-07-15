Trump rages over damning anecdotes in post-presidency books: report





Trump is unhappy with recent books and excerpts that reveal unflattering details about him, Politico reports. New books on Trump reveal shocking new details about the final months of the presidency. Trump has participated in several interviews with authors Michael Bender, Michael Wolff and others. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald feels buyer’s remorse after books about his presidency, many of which have voluntarily given interviews, routinely revealed one explosive allegation after another about his administration’s dysfunction, Politico reports.

Axios reported in late June that Trump had held 22 one-on-one interviews for 17 separate book projects, inviting writers to come to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he gave writers hours of material.

Authors who have secured multiple interviews include the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender and author Michael Wolff, whose books “Frankly We Won This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” and “Landslide: The Last Days. President Trump “contain unflattering words and downright shocking portrayals of Trump, the people around him, and their efforts to overthrow the 2020 election.

The excerpts from the books published before their release are full of juicy nuggets about Trumpworld and the chaotic final months of the Trump presidency.

The anecdotes detail everything from the Random White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic (and Trump’s own contact with the disease), the chaos surrounding the 2020 presidential race and the wacky efforts of the Trump team to overturning the election results, the police murder of George Floyd and the anti-racism protests that followed in the summer of 2020, the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill and even Trump saying that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler “did a lot of good things”.

Other anecdotes about General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his belief that Trump was a Nazi-type figure who could instigate an all-out coup also come out of “I Alone Can Fix It.” : Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year ”by Washington Post reporters Phillip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, scheduled for release July 20.

Other books slated for release in September include ABC News’ Betrayal, Jon Karl, and others by veteran journalist Bob Woodward, David Drucker of the Washington Examiner, and Jeremy Peters of the New York Times. . A highly anticipated but untitled book by Times reporter Maggie Haberman is also set to be released in 2022.

Politico has reported that Trump is particularly concerned, however, about the forthcoming books by former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, to whom he gave an interview, and his son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner, who would have distanced himself from Trump. post-presidency.

There are also books written by conservative authors, in particular Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist and Miranda Devine of the New York Post, due for release in September 2021, that will paint a less damaging portrait of Trump.

But Trump could have an uphill battle trying to write his own book with a major publishing house. The former president boasted in June of “writing like crazy” on “the book of all books” and “turned down two book contracts with the most unlikely publishers.”

Politico reported in June, however, that none of the “Big Five” publishing houses have made any bids for Trump’s post-presidential brief, and that editors are reluctant to work with him because of his poor performance. reputation in the publishing world, voluminous lies about the 2020 elections, and the baggage of the January 6 insurgency.

