Jaishankar meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, discusses Taliban





The Minister of Foreign Affairs also meets with American officials, and Afghan officials inform him of parallel efforts aimed at relaunching intra-Afghan talks with the militias.

Concerns over growing violence and Taliban gains in Afghanistan overshadowed meetings of Foreign Minister S. Jaishankars ahead of a connectivity conference here on Thursday, as he called Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and met with deputy adviser National Security and Special Envoy of the United States, as well as other foreign ministers.

Discussed the situation in and around Afghanistan. Reiterated our support for the peace, stability and development of Afghanistan, Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting, which focused on the developments and rapid advances of the militia days after the withdrawal of US troops. and NATO from Bagram Air Base this month.

According to sources, Ghani’s government is conducting a military strategy review of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) which may see it change tactics in the face of the Taliban, who have claimed several key cities and post areas. border checks in recent weeks. It was the first high-level meeting between Delhi and Kabul since the government decided to withdraw all Indian staff from the Kandahar consulate. Internal assessments have suggested that while the Taliban have failed to establish themselves in many more populous cities, they will seek to control Kandahar, which was their traditional base. Officials said President Ghani was determined to take back some of the strategic areas taken by the Taliban.

Jaishankar also met with U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who are attending the conference and would discuss the possibility of ‘a US military base in one of the Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, where the US closed its base in Karshi-Khanabad in 2009.

Mr. Jaishankar said he had exchanged views on the development of the situation in Afghanistan. India was wary of the US decision earlier this year to withdraw its troops entirely from Afghanistan, without waiting for a ceasefire or political agreement between Afghan government officials and the Taliban in Doha. . He also discussed the situation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and regional connectivity with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, EAM wrote in separate tweets.

During the appeal to Mr. Ghani, Afghan officials also reportedly briefed Mr. Jaishankar on parallel efforts to revive intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban, with a delegation led by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah heading to Doha this week. next and also a conference in Islamabad from July 17 to 19 which several Afghan leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai and the Afghan special envoy for Pakistan, Mohammed Daudzai, are expected to attend.

Indian officials said no meeting was planned or expected with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, or Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who are also in Tashkent on an official bilateral visit to sign a transit trade deal. with President Shovkat Mirziyoyev, which would give Traders from Uzbekistan access the ports of Karachi and Gwadar. Mr. Khan will address the inaugural session of the Central and South Asia 2021 conference with Mr. Ghani on Friday.

Addressing a business conference in Tashkent, Khan called for a more unified region, modeled on the European Union, where he said living standards had improved through intra-trade. regional.

However, Mr Qureshi struck a sharper note here, when asked about the prospects for a meeting, claiming that the route of the Indo-Pakistan talks passes from Srinagar, rejecting any dialogue until the India is changing its attitude on the Jammu-Kashmir issue, according to a statement released by the Pakistani foreign ministry.

