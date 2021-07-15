Erdogan sacks university rector after months of protests

In an unexpected move overnight just before the fifth anniversary of the failed 2016 coup, President Recep Tayyip ErdogandeletedMelihBuluof his contested post as rector at Istanbul Bogazici University, one of Turkey’s most prestigious higher education institutions.

The sacking, interpreted as a step backwards by Erdogan, comes after months of protests by Bogazici students and academics as well as their supporters across Turkey against the political candidate.

That the man who was installed in the coveted post by decree overnight was removed from office by another has not been lost in Turkey’s political and academic circles. Gone as he came, tweeted FaikOztrak, spokesperson for the opposition Republican People’s Party. Others posted a poem: Roses are red, violets are blue, after 192 days of protests, Bogazici got rid ofMelihBulu.

Bulu said the protests against him would end in six months; instead, it was his term that ended, BirayKolluoglu, professor of sociology and former dean of student affairs at Bogazici University, told Al-Monitor. This, of course, is quite a hit for college students and academics who have stood up for academic freedoms despite all the crackdown.

A ruling party member whose academic reputation has been tarnished by accusations of plagiarism, Bulu was catapulted into the post on January 1, sparking one of the largest and longest protests since the Gezi Park protests in 2013.

Irritated by the fact that university senates are voting to choose their own rector, the community greeted the rector by turning their backs on him every day throughout the university session. On July 15, most of the professors and students returned to see the unpopular rector with the song, No one is a sultan.

The farewell comes after protests turned the scenic campus overlooking the Bosphorus into a battlefield. During the first days of the protests, the metal doors of the south campus were blocked with handcuffs to prevent protesting students from entering. Later, metal barriers and armed police blocked access to parts of the campus. Snipers were placed on rooftops, tear gas was used against students and some 600 students were arrested during a large protest in February alone.

Erdogan said the protests were the work of The Terrorists, not students, and his political ally DevletBahceli called on the protesters poisonous snakes. Home Secretary SuleymanSoylual alternated between calling protesters far-left terrorists and LGBT degenerate.

The university has placed dozens of students under disciplinary investigation for insulting campus security personnel and organize unauthorized events on campus, charges that could causetemporary or permanent expulsioncollege or lose scholarships.

As a last blow of glory in July, Buluclosed off campus, citing health and safety reasons. Education insiders in Ankara told Al-Monitor that the latest move was a desperate show of force on the part of Bulu, whose ouster had been under consideration for at least a month. A former bureaucrat told Al-Monitor that circles close to the president say the political candidate has proven too weak to establish authority in Bogazici, the only Turkish university on the US News magazine’s list of top 200 universities. and World. Report in 2020.

When the ax fell in the early hours of July 15, Bulu seemed more surprised than anyone else.rejected the news as falseon Instagram, jokingly, how come I don’t know? Forget it guys, go to sleep. Soon after, he deleted the message and his account.

But it may be too early to call Bulus’ sacking a victory for the students. Hours after the protest, the Higher Education Council announced that Professor Naci Ince, Bulu’s second-in-command, would become the acting rector.

Inci supported and supported Bulu’s mistaken policies. Continuing with him as rector would be a mistake, Kolluoglus said.

Our resistance was not against Bulu’s person but against the undemocratic way he was appointed, Ebru Batur, a member of the student solidarity group Bogazici Dayanisma, told Al-Monitor. The group has a10-point list of requeststhis includes the impeachment of Bulu, Ince and all other government appointed directors, the closure of the new departments Bulu agreed to create during his tenure, the dropping of the lawsuits against the protesters and the selection of a new one. rector through a new election in which all faculty members, students and employees can vote.

The Bogazici LGBTI Studies Club has also said it will not back down until a new rector is democratically elected and the club, illegallyclosedby Bulu, is reopened.

I’m happy because it was a win for us, but we have to look to the future. Our demand from day one was to have a democratic process for selecting rectors and beyond. It was for democracy and freedoms in Bogazici and Turkey, said UgurUnal, a Bogazici graduate and BogaziciTV co-founder, as he arrived on campus early on July 15.

It’s not clear at this point if Inci would replace Bulualtogether or if the president will appoint someone. The Higher Education Council has announced a vacancy for therector’s postat the University of Bogazici, inviting interested academics to apply by August 2. Under current Turkish law, in place since 2016, the board draws up a shortlist and submits it to the president, who can nominate a person on the list or another candidate.

Bogazici University, on the other hand, insists on upholding its own decades-long tradition of choosing one of its own faculty members for the position through a vote in the university senate and expects that the choice is approved by the president. As much as Erdogan and his party are keen to win over young voices in the next election, the iron-fisted president is unlikely to go so far as to allow Bogazici to choose his own rector at this point, let alone grant the rest of the students requests.