Mo Brooks’ senatorial campaign paid more than $ 25,000 to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

GOP Representative Mo Brooks’ US Senate campaign donated just over $ 25,000 to former President Donald Trump’s private club for catering and event space, according to a new federal filing.

Brooks, who is running for an Alabama Senate seat next year, donated the money in April and June to Trump’s resort town in Mar-a-Lago along Florida’s Treasure Coast, according to a file. of the Federal Election Commission of the second quarter.

Trump backed Brooks for the Senate seat in April. Brooks was among more than 100 GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Brooks hosted a reception for his Senate campaign in April at the site, according to a report from AL.com. Politico secured an invitation to an April fundraising event in Mar-a-Lago for the House Freedom Fund, which also included Brooks.

Brooks is running for the seat that will be vacated by retired Republican Senator Richard Shelby. He is vying for the GOP nomination against several candidates, including former Shelby chief of staff Katie Britt, which is shaping up to be a tremendous fundraiser. Trump recently called Shelby a “RINO” and said Britt was “not what Alabama wants.”

A press representative for the Brooks campaign did not return a request for comment.

Brooks’ disclosure is yet another example of politicians and Republican groups spending large sums of money at the former president’s private club as he hints at another potential White House candidate while falsely claiming the election of 2020 have been stolen.

The Republican National Committee donated just over $ 175,000 to Mar-a-Lago to host part of its spring donor retreat. Mar-a-Lago has received more than $ 1 million from Republican-led groups since 2016, when Trump was running for president, according to data from the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Part of the RNC-sponsored event this month took place in Mar-a-Lago, where the former president targeted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. NBC News reported to the a time Trump called McConnell a “silly son of a b —-” and a “rock-hard loser.” The other part of the retreat took place at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach.

Forbes reported that the campaign for Arkansas governor of former White House press secretary Sarah HuckabeeSanders paid Mar-a-Lago more than $ 10,000 for an event featuring Trump for him. -even.

Brooks spoke at the infamous Jan.6 rally that preceded the deadly Capitol Hill riot.

“Today is the day American Patriots start jotting down names and kicking ass!” Brooks told the crowd that day. Brooks wore a hat that said “Fire Pelosi”.

Brooks recently spoke at the Conservative CPAC conference and told the audience that “our choice is simple: we can surrender and submit, or we can fight back.”

