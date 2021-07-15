PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and inaugurates PRASHAD projects in Varanasi





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects in Varanasi, including a tourism facilitation center under the development of the Varanasi project under the PRASHAD Phase II program and the operation of a cruise ship d ‘Assi Ghat in RajGhat within the framework of the development of the river cruise project in Varanasi within the framework of the PRASHAD program. . Governor, Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, Minister Shri Nilkanth Tiwari and Deputy Shri Surendra Narayan Sinha were also present on this occasion. The National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Increase (PRASHAD) is a central sector program fully funded by the Indian government and initiated by the Ministry of Tourism in 2014-15 with the objective of integrated pilgrimage development and heritage identified destinations.Mamata Banerjee is writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking more COVID-19 vaccines for West Bengal before the start of the third wave. The program targeted the development of infrastructure such as entry points (road, rail and river transport), last mile connectivity, basic tourist facilities such as information / interpretation centers, ATMs / money exchange, environmentally friendly modes of transport, lighting and lighting of the area with renewable energies. energy sources, parking, drinking water, toilets, cloakroom, waiting rooms, first aid centers, artisan bazaars / haats / souvenir shops / cafeteria, rain shelters, telecommunications facilities, internet connectivity, etc. The Varanasi Development Project under the PRASHAD II program phase was approved by the Ministry of Tourism at a cost of Rs. 44.69 crore in February 2018. The components viz. Panchkoshi Path, Pilgrim Facilitation Center, Rameshwar, Road Development and Signages have been successfully completed and dedicated to the nation. The project to develop a river cruise in Varanasi under the PRASHAD program was approved by the Ministry of Tourism at a cost of Rs. 10.72 crore in February 2018. The components, viz. The passenger cruise vehicle, modular jetty, audiovisual interventions and CCTV surveillance were successfully completed and dedicated to the nation. The Prime Minister commended the state government for the optimal use of the funds released by the government of India for the establishment of the facilities of international standards. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on July 15, 2021 at 9:56 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website Latestly.com).

