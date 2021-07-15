Politics
China snubs senior US official in deepening diplomatic standoff
Beijing has snubbed the United States by refusing to grant Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman a meeting with her counterpart during a planned visit to China that would have been the first high-level engagement since acrimonious talks in Alaska.
The United States has suspended plans for Sherman to visit Tianjin after China refused to agree to a meeting with Le Yucheng, its counterpart, according to four people familiar with the decision. China has proposed a meeting with Xie Feng, the fifth foreign ministry official responsible for US affairs.
The Biden administration had negotiated what would have been the first high-level engagement since their first meeting in Alaska, which erupted into a public feud between Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and Yang Jiechi, the top official in the United States. Chinese foreign policy.
Although the State Department had not announced that Sherman would be visiting China, she had planned to visit after a trip to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia.
The Chinese snub follows a similar standoff between the armies of the two countries. Earlier this year, China rejected several requests for Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, to meet with General Xu Qiliang, China’s top military official. But China refused to engage, after having previously proposed a meeting with the Minister of Defense, who is less high in its system.
Evan Medeiros, an expert on China at Georgetown University, said China was “playing games” since the history of diplomatic meetings made it clear that Sherman was due to meet Le, the Foreign Ministry’s second official.
“China’s decision is dangerous. This increases mistrust, tension and the risk of miscalculation during an already difficult time, ”said Medeiros.
China had initially suggested that Sherman could also hold a video call with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, during his visit to Tianjin.
Last month, Kurt Campbell, the top White House official in Asia, said the United States was frustrated that China had refused to hold meetings with officials close to Xi Jinping. He said that even Yang and Wang were “far from within a hundred miles” of the Chinese president’s inner circle of trusted advisers.
The stalemate comes four months after the Alaska meeting, which also ended on an acrimonious note. At the end of the two-day meeting, Yang told Blinken privately that he would welcome a follow-up meeting in China, to which the secretary of state said “thank you.” When Yang asked if that meant he would come, Blinken replied “thank you, it’s thank you” making it clear that the United States was not ready for another meeting that angered China.
“Maybe they’re trying to punish the United States for disrespecting Anchorage,” said Bonnie Glaser, a Chinese expert at the German Marshall Fund. “Or maybe Beijing just tests the Biden administration and eventually nominates a higher-level Foreign Ministry official and the visit could be added to Sherman’s itinerary.”
Ryan Hass, a former Chinese State Department expert now at the Brookings Institution, said it was “common” for the United States and China to engage in protocol haggling at the start of a news story. administration in Washington.
“New US officials generally want to protect the level of protocol to which their office has historically been received by Chinese authorities, and vice versa,” Hass said. “These types of protocol drafts are often, but not always, resolved on their own when the senior official arrives.”
A senior State Department official said the United States will continue to “explore opportunities” to hire Chinese officials. “As with all overseas travel, we only make announcements once – and if – we determine that a visit has the potential to be substantial and constructive for our purposes.”
The United States saw Sherman’s visit as a possible stepping stone to a visit to China by Blinken that would pave the way for President Joe Biden for his first meeting with Xi at the G20 summit in Italy in October.
The Chinese Embassy did not respond to a request for comment.
To pursue Demetri Sebastopulo on Twitter
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2d034271-fcd7-4977-9d50-13bc048e6084
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]