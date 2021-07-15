Road to talks with Delhi passes Srinagar: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





Posted on July 15, 2021 5:30 PM

Road talks with Delhi passes Srinagar: FM Qureshi

TACHKENT (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the road for talks with Delhi goes from Srinagar, with such attitude towards Kashmir, how can there be talks with India.

In a statement Thursday, the Foreign Minister, speaking on the situation in Afghanistan, said Pakistan played a vital role in bringing about peace. Pakistan will soon invite key members of the Afghan leadership to Islamabad so that we can work together to advance the Afghan peace process.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s role is conciliatory in nature and the primary responsibility for peace in Afghanistan lies with the Afghans. The FM said Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani tomorrow.

He said the Uzbek president invited Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the connectivity conference. There are going to be three major agreements with Uzbekistan.

“We will have a legal framework and facilities that were not previously available. These agreements will further strengthen and expand trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/610817-Road-to-talks-with-Delhi-passes-from-Srinagar-FM-Qureshi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos