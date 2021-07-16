PM Modi supports the UP model on Covid, governance | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the government of Uttar Pradesh on its handling of Covid-19, boosting investment and improving public order, saying the way the state was controlling the second wave of the pandemic was unprecedented.

Modi visited his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, inaugurated a convention center built with Japanese help, laid the groundwork for valuable development projects 1,583 crore and praised the Indo-Japanese ties.

The prime minister said the population of Uttar Pradesh – around 200 million people – represented more than a dozen large countries, but the way it was controlling the second wave and stopping its spread was: unprecedented.

And this (Covid) is the biggest problem the world has faced for 100 years. This is the biggest pandemic, so Uttar Pradesh’s efforts to fight the crown are laudable, Modi said. But Kashi and UP faced such a big problem with all their might. Even in tough times, Kashi has shown that he doesn’t stop and doesn’t get bored either, he added, calling on the public not to be careless and to follow Covid protocols. -19.

The Prime Minister also praised the government led by Yogi Adityanath for its approach focused on development and the establishment of the rule of law in the state. He said that Uttar Pradesh has become the country’s main investment destination due to the environment created by the government.

UP which was considered difficult to do business a few years ago is becoming a favorite place for Make in India today … Today Yogiji is working hard and personally reviewing all the programs of development, the prime minister said at a public meeting at Terrains IIT-BHU in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister’s endorsement is a boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government which was battling criticism from opposition parties and its own lawmakers over its handling of the second wave.

At the height of the outbreak in April and May, several cities in the state reported shortages of oxygen, hospital beds and essential medicines, and many bodies were later found buried on the banks of the Ganges or floating in the river – although the government disputed these were Covid patients and said the administration had made all arrangements for the patients and their loved ones.

Congress took a hit on Modi, saying Varanasi wanted good governance, not speeches. Chief party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the city was left to fend for itself during the second wave of Covid-19.

The state goes to the polls in early 2022.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modis, Kashi has made a new identity for himself in the country and in the world. The new Kashi reaches new heights of development. This intelligent Kashi has become a role model for the country and the world. PM Modis’ vision and inspiration takes people to new heights, Adiyanath said.

The Chief Minister said that the projects worth 10,300 crore have been completed in the past seven years and projects are worth another 10,200 crore were underway in Varanasi.

The state government also praised the public order situation.

In his speech, Modi praised the Varanasi International Congress and Cooperation Center, Rudraksh, and said that the The 186 crore project had the sparkle of modernity and the aura of culture.

I would like to congratulate everyone, the people of Kashi for this achievement, especially Indias param mitra (close friend) Japan, the people of Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the Japanese Ambassador to India Suzuki Satoshi, has he declared.

There is one more person in today’s event whom I cannot forget to name. Another Japanese friend of mine – Shinzo Abe. I remember when Shinzo Abe came to Kashi as prime minister, I discussed the idea of ​​Rudraksh with him, Modi said.

Prime Minister Suga was the chief secretary to the cabinet at the time. Since then, until his post as Prime Minister, he has been personally involved in this project on an ongoing basis, added the Prime Minister.

In a video message released at the ceremony, Suga praised India and said the two countries share the same core values. conferences, cultural and artistic events. The center will become a new symbol of friendship between Japan and India, he said.

In his speech, Modi said that Kashi is emerging as a major medical center for the Purvanchal (eastern region) and hailed the inauguration of 14 oxygen factories in various hospitals in the city. He reiterated that the cleanliness of the Ganges and the beautification of Varanasi were the top priorities of his government.