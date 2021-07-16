Ms. Global: India opens school for trans people; Turkey withdraws from gender-based violence treaty; Ecuadorian women harmed by abortion laws

The United States ranks 19th for most dangerous countries for women, 11th for maternal mortality, 30th for closing the gender wage gap, 75th for political representation of women, and lacks desperately paid family leave and equal access to health care. But Mme always understood: Feminist movements around the world hold answers to some of America’s most intractable problems. Ms. Global notes feminists around the world.

Switzerland

Demonstrators at the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Berlin (Montecuz Foto / Creative Commons)

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, published a report on racial justice and equality. The report focuses on the “systemic nature of racism affecting the lives of Africans and people of African descent”. Member States are encouraged to implement the four-part agenda contained in the report, including:

end the denial of systemic racism,

seek justice by ending impunity and building trust,

focus people of African descent, and

straighten out racist stories by “delivering[ing] restorative justice.

turkey

On July 1, Turkey officially withdrawn of an international treaty protecting women against gender-based violence. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted it would not be a step back for women, but women’s rights group We Will Stop Femicide stressed that 189 Turkish women were murdered in 2021 alone, and 409 in total were murdered last year. The administration continues to promote conservative social values ​​for women and complaints that homosexuality “is incompatible with the social and family values ​​of Turkey”. Feminist and LGBTQ + groups protested the decision with hundreds take to the streets in Istanbul after the announcement of the withdrawal of the treaty from the country.

Turkish women protest as Turkey plans to withdraw from an EU treaty on gender-based violence. Similar protests in Poland when it announced its intention to withdraw from the treaty in July. pic.twitter.com/srdMsf5Sth – ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) Aug 6, 2020

India

In India, when they made up only 24% of the workforce before COVID, women accounted for 28% of all job losses and 43% of those waiting to get back their paid work. (UNDP India / Flickr)

Low-income women in India continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic. New research shows they lost their jobs more often than their male counterparts, provided more unpaid care work, faced increased barriers to reproductive health care, and ate less food. Dalberg’s study found that despite developing only 24 percent of the pre-COVID workforce, they represented 28 percent of all job losses and 43 percent of those waiting to recover their paid work. The same study found that 16 percent of women had difficulty accessing menstrual products and over 33 percent of married women were unable to access contraception due to the pandemic. About a tenth of women surveyed said they eat less or lack food.

Meanwhile, an Indian NGO called Shri Mahashakti has opened Kinnar Vidyalaya, a school that will provide free education for transgender people. Shri Mahashakti CEO Rekha Tripathi, Explain that “social stigma associated with poor economic conditions” has resulted in low levels of education for transgender people in India, with literacy rates of around 57 percent. Already, more than 25 students were admitted to school.

South sudan

The TITI Foundation, short for Together in Transformational Initiatives for Africa, focuses its efforts on Central and East African countries plagued by civil war and poverty. (Facebook)

As South Sudan faces an attack of interrelated issues ranging from COVID-19 to resurgent conflict, Gloria soma works for gender justice and collective healing for her country. As director of TITI Foundation—An NGO focused on women and children — working to alleviate food insecurity, boost female employment and reduce gender-based violence. Since 2018, Soma has reported a conviction for 56 authors violence against women.

Ecuador

A report conducted by Human Rights Watch found that Ecuador’s strict abortion laws have harmed the well-being and physical and mental health of women– in particular impoverished indigenous people and people of African descent. The country criminalizes abortion in most cases, excluding rape and a woman’s health. As a result, people who experience illegal abortions are criminalized up to two years in prison and those who perform the surgery can face up to three years in prison. Significantly, the report found that people who have been criminalized for illegal abortions have found it difficult to find adequate legal representation.

“Nothing has ever been given to us, we women have had to fight for our rights”, mentionned Ana Cristina Vera, director of Surkuna, a feminist organization in Quito, Ecuador.

China

(Big Bowl Entertainment)

Two of the greatest films in China, “Hi Mom“and”Sister, ”Were produced by female directors. According to the New York Times, the two films are unique in that they reject “the one-dimensional female roles often seen in Chinese commercial films, such as the girl in love or the ‘flower vase’, a derogatory Chinese term for a pretty face.” Both films offer a bright future for the potential success of female directors and a top-notch new narrative of how women should be portrayed in films.

Europe

On July 14, the European Commission proposed plans to reduce the impacts of climate change. These diets include reduction of “Net greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% below 1990 levels in less than a decade,” phasing out carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles by 2035, among other proposals that would make Europe the first climate neutral continent by 2050. Although applauded by some, others believe the measures are not radical enough to stop or reduce the effects of climate change and fear the undue financial burden the plans place on European citizens. With an uncertain future, the next step for the plans includes moving it through 27 member countries and the European Parliament.

United States

July 8, Zaila Avant-garde became the first black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee—a historic victory after almost 100 years of competition. The historic victory of the 14 years old from Harvey, Louisiana, is added to a list of his varied accomplishments, including three Guinness World Records for dribbling, bouncing and juggling basketballs.

