Commentary: In China, authorities fear they want to relax and start the next youth revolution

SINGAPORE: In his speech at the celebration of the great centenary of the Communist Party of China on July 1, President Xi Jinping called on Chinese citizens to be ready to work harder than ever to achieve the goal of national rejuvenation.

He said optimistically that the future belongs to young people and that our hopes are also in them.

But if you look at what’s going on in the minds of young Chinese people today, Xis’s vision might not be so easy. Instead of working harder than ever, there is an increasingly younger counter-culture that seeks to slow down and practice. “pitch“() the art of lying flat.

A YEAR FOR THE SIMPLE LIFE

First appeared in April 2021 when Luo Huangzhou, a 31-year-old factory worker, decided to quit his job to pursue a simple life traveling from Sichuan to Tibet and doing odd jobs, pitch gained traction after a photo Luo posted went viral.

The term has also been around recently after a Tieba discussion board sparked discussions among netizens about doing less than more, settling for the simple things in life, and taking time to relax afterwards. every day.

Some advocates suggest taking a let it be approach money and career avoiding material wealth and possession, while others say the movement is more specifically a call for moderation in a society of excess.

the pitch The idea gained huge momentum on Chinese social media platforms Weibo, the Douban Internet forum and more.

But the subject just as quickly caught the attention of the authorities, who shut it down straight away. Online newsgroups, some with up to 200,000 members, have been censored, and Chinese media have almost uniformly urged young people to give up the idea.

A Global Times editorial said, “China is at one of the most important stages on its long road to national renewal. Young people are the hope of this country, and neither their personal circumstances nor the situation in this country will allow them to collectively “lay down”.

This curiously strong pullback by the Chinese establishment suggests a certain level of deep-seated concern, as if pitch is a kind of dangerous argument that must be dismissed. It seems unwarranted.

Again, polls suggest that these attitudes are hardening. Between May 28 and June 3, Weibo conducted a survey of 241,000 participants who found that 61% of them agreed that the “lie flat” mindset resonates with them.

But this psyche is not new. Five years ago, China’s People Daily ran an article about the first post-1990s group of young men who became monks and went viral on WeChat in 2017.

These “Buddha-like youth” claimed to have “seen through the vanity of life” and became nonchalant towards life and livelihoods as a result.



A RETURN AGAINST 996

Observers attribute the resurgence of pitch, this aspiration to a simple life, for several socio-economic reasons. These include China’s grueling work culture, where caustic job competition at work, pressures to conform to an old narrative and meet family expectations have taken their toll on young working adults.

At the heart of it is the gap between aspirations and reality. As a 35-year-old Chinese woman, married and childless, told the South China Morning Post, “More working classes like us have to work 9 am-9pm, six days a week, but still cannot afford a down payment. [on a flat] or even the cost of having a child. “

Coupled with the disruption caused by COVID-19, the slowdown in the Chinese economy, and the rising cost of living, Chinese youth have embraced the myth that success and happiness can be achieved with sufficient diligence while at the same time finding himself forced to run faster on the treadmill of life just to keep afloat.

When stress wins, pitch may seem like a reaction to the logical results of a winner-take-all society.

WIDER IMPLICATIONS

This removal of traditional markers of success has broader implications for China moving forward. Chinese millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, number more than 350 million. That’s more than the entire population of the United States.

But maybe there is more than it looks. There are two ways to see pitch.

The first is that with the rise of China, Chinese parents may have met a large part of the criteria for material success.

This allows their children to pursue their passions and define success on their own terms, which may explain why internet users describe this phenomenon as a spiritual movement.

From this point of view, it is a transcendental philosophy leading to withdraw from the mad rush and find meaning in new unconventional initiatives that could lift society to new heights in sports, the arts and Moreover.

The second interpretation is defeatist, where Chinese millennials have decided to leave because they cannot catch up. Tired and defeated, they figured that since they can’t win, they might as well not try, and should just lie down and have fun.

This argument that such attitudes appear legitimate seems to be the one supported by most Chinese media commentators. They fear that this move is not good news for President Xi. Its ambition to realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation rests on an even more skilled, productive and innovative Chinese workforce.

It is often said that China must get richer before it gets old. China’s rapidly aging population is its biggest domestic challenge. More than 200 million today are over 65 and by 2049, a number that will more than double.

Meanwhile, the number of newborns in China in 2020 fell to 12 million from 14.65 million in 2019. With the fertility rate of women of childbearing age at a relatively low level of 1.3, China needs every young person to be productive in several ways. of one.

The Chinese establishment probably feels its young people cannot afford to let go in the face of brewing US-China competition.

TAKE INTO ACCOUNT CALLS

It is a pity that the authorities see pitch as a sort of counter-culture to be torn down rather than the first sign of an enlightened approach that values ​​work-life balance, mental well-being and different paths to success.

This may well mean a necessarily different approach to defining the ideal life for the next generation of young people in China, at a turning point for the country where China’s long-term growth will slow down.

Instead of stemming such views, China’s leaders should heed this cry as a fundamental call from its young people speaking out about how they want to live their lives.

By directly addressing these concerns and not sweeping them under the rug, China’s leaders could signal to their people that these fears of being left behind have been heard.

And in China’s efforts for national rejuvenation, it could be an alternative way for Chinese leaders to inspire the next generation of millennials to stand up and keep fighting. It could well become the engine of the next phase of China’s development.

Dr William Wan is Secretary General of the Singapore Kindness Movement.