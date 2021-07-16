Jokowi Nights Blusukan in Sunter, Distributes Basic Food and Medical Packages to Residents





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo visited the home of a resident of Sunter Agung Village, Tanjung Priok District, Jakarta North, Thursday (7/15) evening. Jokowi Arriving at around 8:52 pm, WIB immediately provided basic food assistance to a number of residents. “Tonight, I was in the village of Sunter Agung in order to initiate the provision of basic necessities to the community, which will later be donated in full, which we have prepared for 200,000 tonnes of rice which will be distributed more Bulog’s late, “Jokowi said quoted in a press release Friday (17/17). In addition to basic food packages, during his visit, Jokowi also distributed medicine and vitamin packages to people who were isolating themselves (isoman). Previously, on Thursday, Jokowi had started distributing free isoman drugs for the people of the Merdeka Palace. “Initially, we will distribute 300,000 packets of medicine. Then, next week, this will continue for the next 300,000 packs,” he said. Jokowi hopes that various social supports for the community, both basic food aid and medical aid, can help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. So that people can calm down in the face of the pandemic. “We hope that with the distribution of basic necessities as well as packages of medicines as well as vitamins and supplements, the community can be calmer in the face of this Covid pandemic,” he said. One of the residents of Karsini admitted that he was surprised to see President Jokowi come to distribute basic necessities and medicine. “I don’t know, I didn’t think it was Mr. Jokowi, I was surprised. I am very happy that Mr. Jokowi came here. Thank goodness the president came here to see the residents see the community here, thank you very much, “Karsini said on the presidential secretariat’s Youtube account on Friday (7/16). ). He also hopes the pandemic will end soon. So that the whole community can always be healthy and reunited as a family. “I want it to be as safe as before, I don’t want an epidemic like this, the diseases are gone. I want this,” Karsini said. Another resident, Susanti, admitted that she did not expect the head of state who visited her to be the head of state. He hopes that the presence of the former governor of DKI Jakarta can bring him a lot of sustenance. “I thought who. It turned out to be really Mr. President. I wasn’t expecting it. Maybe that’s my sustenance. Just know it might not be easy. for you to run the country right now, in the midst of a problem like this, ”he said. Susanti’s hopes are the same as Karsini’s. He wants the pandemic to pass quickly and return to normal. “None of them want conditions like this. Everything is so difficult, everything is difficult. I hope Corona gets away as soon as possible,” he said. (mdk / bal)

