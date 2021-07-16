COVID-19: Boris Johnson says worst pandemic is ‘highly likely’ over – but warns people not to ‘throw caution to the winds’ | Politics News





Boris Johnson has claimed it was "highly likely" that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over – the day the UK recorded its highest number of daily cases in six months. the Prime Minister urged people not to "throw caution to the winds" when most legal restrictions in England end on Monday, as he acknowledged that there would be more hospital admissions and deaths in the "difficult days and weeks ahead." The latest figures show that there had been 48,553 other cases of COVID-19 from 9 am on Thursday.





Minister: COVID is now a “personal responsibility”

Another 63 people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. A total of 49 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, making the increase the largest overnight increase since March 26. Johnson recently said daily cases could reach 50,000 by Monday, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid spoke of the number of cases surpassing 100,000 this summer. But speaking on Thursday, he said the success of the UK’s vaccination program, which has seen more than two-thirds of adults receive two doses, meant the government can move forward with the fourth stage of its roadmap out of restrictions. “If we are careful and continue to respect this disease and its continuing threat, it is highly likely – almost all scientists agree – the worst of the pandemic is behind us,” the prime minister said. . “There are tough days and weeks ahead as we face the current wave of the Delta variant and there will unfortunately be more hospitalizations and more deaths, but with each passing day we are raising the wall. immunity acquired by vaccination. “ The lifting of most coronavirus rules on Monday will see ministers seeking to shift the focus from government diktat to people who assess risks and make their own decisions. A set of guidelines were issued before July 19, but ministers were accused of sending “mixed messages” to individuals and businesses on what they should do beyond that date, particularly regarding face masks. Despite the lifting of the legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in stores, guidelines for businesses released Wednesday say the government “still expects and recommends that people continue to wear face masks. face in closed and crowded spaces ”. Critics have said that the guidelines are a “recipe for chaos”, but the prime minister said businesses were “perfectly capable” of understanding the new face covering guidelines and guidelines. “We are moving away from legal compulsion but we are saying that of course the pandemic is not over and unfortunately people have to be careful,” he said.

