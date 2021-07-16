Here are all the right-wing alternatives to big tech





Top line

While President Donald Trump has launched most social media sites and Republicans allege they are being censored by Big Tech, Conservatives are trying to create an alternative online ecosystem with everything from payment platforms to smartphones.

The Freedom Phone: Debuted Wednesday to cheers from far-right icons Laura Loomer, Ali Alexander and Dinesh D’Souza, the $ 499 cell phone created by 22-year-old bitcoin entrepreneur Erik Finman is touted as a phone focused on freedom of speech and privacy. .

GETTR: A social messaging app launched by former Trump spokesman Jason Miller earlier this month, the platform was touted as an unbiased alternative to Twitter, although former President Donald Trump didn’t has not yet joined the site.

Alignpay: A payments platform that describes itself as designed to quash the cancellation culture, it was created by Fox News host and conservative online personality Dan Bongino as a competitor to Stripe and Paypal, which has banned Trump after the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Speak: A cross between Facebook and Twitter that describes itself as the world’s leading free speech platform, it became a Conservative favorite last year, but struggled to stay online.

Gab: The darling of far-right commentators and haven for racist memes and QAnon content, the platform emerged in 2017 as an alternative to Twitter before drawing criticism after finding out that Robert Gregory Bowers had posted on the site before allegedly carrying out the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shootout.

Rumble: Launched in 2013, the video site gained traction among conservatives as an alternative to YouTube after banning Trump in January.

Signal and Telegram: User bases for encrypted instant messaging services exploded after the Capitol riot, tens of millions of people joined the sites for a week in January.

MeWe: A competitor to Facebook created in 2016 that also markets itself as a privacy-focused app that gained millions of followers in January.

What to watch out for

In March, Miller, then Trump’s spokesperson, said the ex-president would launch his own social media platform in about two to three months. Trump has yet to deliver on his promises so far, although he started a blog in May called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, only to shut it down weeks later. Although he was removed from almost all social media sites, Trump only joined two of the platforms listed above: Rumble and Telegram. On Rumble, Trump has over 490,000 subscribers while on Telegram he has over one million subscribers. However, that pales in comparison to his reach on Twitter and Facebook: Before Trump was banned by Twitter, he had 88.7 million followers on the platform, while on Facebook he had 32 million.

Key context

Calls for the right to join new social media platforms resumed last summer, as Twitter began tagging Trump’s tweets and peaked in January, when Big Tech platforms banned Trump and promised moderation policies. stricter after the Capitol riot. However, Republicans have claimed for years that Big Tech is censoring conservatives, despite studies finding no evidence to support this claim. Last year, Trump signed an executive order to narrow the liability protections of big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter, which President Joe Biden revoked in May.

Tangent

Last week, Trump filed class action lawsuits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and their companies, alleging that the platforms violated his First Amendment rights. Experts say the lawsuits are unlikely to go far, although Trump has already started raising money through their advertising.

Large number

550 million. This is the number of Telegram users around the world. Talking had around 15 million before it went offline in January, while Gab had 4 million in March. GETTR, which launched on July 4, has attracted 1.5 million users so far. Average monthly Rumbles users have grown from 1.6 million in Q3 2020 to 31.9 million in Q1 2021.

Further reading

Outweighs Replacing Twitter? Former spokesperson launches new social media platform (Forbes)

Fox News host launches anti-crop cancellation payment platform for Trump fans (Forbes)

