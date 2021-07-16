China publishes list of rumors about Party history, martyrs to fight historical nihilism





Photo: IC China’s cyberspace regulator on Thursday released a list of rumors and false information related to the history of the Communist Party of China, including key facts about revolutionary leaders, heroes and historical events, with the aim of creating cyberspace better and cleaner. The list was released by China’s Internet Anti-Rumor Platform, co-hosted by the China Cyberspace Administration and Xinhua News Agency Network, as rumors and false information regarding the Party history seriously pollutes cyberspace, misleading the public and damaging the Party’s image. For example, the claim that two soldiers of the “Five Heroes of Langya Mountain” did not jump from the mountain but ran away was considered a rumor. In the story of the “Five Heroes of Langya Mountain,” the five soldiers have been described for decades in textbooks as heroes who chose to jump to their deaths from a mountain in Hebei Province rather than surrender to the Hebei Province. Japanese troops. Moreover, the claim that Mao Anying, son of Chairman Mao Zedong, died because he exposed himself while preparing fried rice with eggs was also reported as a rumor. Other rumors include the defamation of Lei Feng, a famous soldier in China known for his generosity and selfless acts, the denial of the important battles waged by the Chinese Red Army during the Long March, the slander against the CCP and his rule. in the War of Resistance against Japanese aggression (1931-45) and the denial of the importance of war to resist American aggression and help Korea (1950-53). An official from China’s Cyberspace Administration said that the publication of the list is an important step in establishing a correct view of the Party’s history and opposing historical nihilism. The Chinese Communist Party (CPC), the world’s largest ruling Marxist party with more than 91 million members, launched a campaign in February on learning and educating all of its members about the history of the Party. , according to the Xinhua News Agency. Speaking at the campaign launch meeting, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, called for efforts to study the history of the Party, understand its theories, do practical work and make new advances. , Xinhua reported. Qiu Ziming, an internet celebrity with more than 2.5 million followers, was sentenced to eight months in prison on May 31 for defaming martyrs. It was the first reported case of a suspect accused of defamation against martyrs after China’s top legislature added relevant clauses to the criminal law. Qiu, known online as “Labixiaoqiu,” posted false information on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, defaming the four heroes who were killed during the unlawful intrusion of the Real Line of Control. of the Galwan Valley by the Indian Army.

