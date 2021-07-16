PM Modi to inaugurate several rail projects and new attractions in Ahmedabad Science City tomorrow









New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate several rail projects and 3 new attractions in Science City, Ahmedabad on Friday.

“At 4.30 pm tomorrow, July 16, a series of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. This work covers the environment, nature, railways and science, ”PM Modi tweeted.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Railways, the railway projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, the electrified and converted Mahesana-Varetha line to gauge and the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section.

The Prime Minister will also announce two new trains, namely the Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Weekly Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

SS Rathore, Chairman of the Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Project (GARUD) gave information about the renovated station, which has the appearance of a modern airport. The train station located a short walk from the Mahatma Mandir Conventional and Exhibition Center is designed and equipped with green building features. Particular care has been taken to make it a friendly Divyang station by providing it with a special ticket office, ramps, lifts, and dedicated parking spaces.

Sumit Awasthi, Divisional Director of Railways (WR), Ahmedabad said: “The Mahatma Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar is emerging as the place of choice for the organization of national and international events such as exhibitions, conferences, etc. As a result, Gandhinagar Capital station has been redeveloped incorporating a chic 318-room hotel inside. “

The station also has a centralized 40-seat waiting lounge and an art gallery with a wall-mounted LED display lounge. There are separate entry and exit doors surrounded by landscaped space.

The Mehsana-Veretha meter gauge line has been converted to an electrified wide gauge line at a total project cost of Rs 367 crores (Rs 293 crores for gauge conversion and Rs 74 crores for electrification). Vadnagar Station, which is part of the Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan Heritage Circuit, has been redesigned by Indian Tourism, giving it a heritage look with aesthetic stone carvings.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate an aquatic gallery, a robotic gallery and the natural park of the City of Science in Ahmedabad. The 15,000 square meter aquatic gallery will be India’s largest aquarium. It has 68 reservoirs with 188 marine species, including penguins. A key attraction of the Aquatic Gallery is a unique 28-meter-long tunnel. The Aquatic Gallery was developed in collaboration with Marine Scape Eo-aquarium, New Zealand.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a robotic gallery that will take visitors through the history of robot assessment. Robotics Gallery is an interactive gallery that showcases the pioneers of robotics technology and will provide a platform for visitors to explore the ever-evolving field of robotics. At the entrance is a huge replica of the transformer robot. The unique attraction of the gallery is the welcoming humanoid robot that communicates with visitors by expressing emotions such as joy, surprise and excitement.

The natural park has many wonderful features like a mist garden, a chess garden, selfie points, a sculpture park and an open maze (labyrinth). It includes an interesting maze designed for children. (ANI)

