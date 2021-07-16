Top generals planned to resign en masse if Trump refused to step down: reports





The Pentagon’s most senior officer feared President Donald Trump would attempt a coup earlier this year, according to excerpts published Wednesday from a forthcoming book.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told his staff he would take action to prevent Trump from using the military to enforce his rejection of the 2020 election results .

They can try, but they’re not going to be successful, Milley said, according to the authors of I Alone Can Fix It, which chronicles the last year of administration. You can’t do it without the military. You can’t do it without the CIA and the FBI. Were the guys with the guns.

Milley and the Joint Chiefs discussed the resignation one by one if they were ordered to participate in the coup, according to authors Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, White House reporters for the Washington Post.

The president’s senior military adviser compared his predicament to a time in the Reichstag, where Trump was on par with Adolf Hitler after taking office in 1933: the classic authoritarian leader with nothing to lose, they wrote.

He also compared the November Million MAGA March on DC, after officials called for elections for Joe Biden, to the German Brown Shirt Militia, the paramilitary wing of the Nazi Party.

A spokesperson for Milley declined to comment on statements in the book attributed to the president.

In his own way, however, Milley hinted that he was concerned about the direction the country began to take last summer, although he has not publicly denounced Trump.

After the Presidents walked through Lafayette Square on June 1, 2020, Milley apologized for following the stunt, in a prerecorded opening speech at the National Defense University.

As many of you saw the results of the photograph of me in Lafayette Square last week, which sparked a nationwide debate over the military’s role in civil society, said Milley, whose combat uniform army, which he wears most of the time, expressed alarm to many who saw the photos and pictures. I shouldn’t have been there. My presence at that time, and in this environment, created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics.

Then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper was on his way to FBI headquarters with Milley when they received a call from the White House to stop, Esper told reporters.

He later told the Military Times he thought they were going to look at the damage caused by the riots inside St. Johns Episcopal Church.

While his appearances were limited in 2020, Milley made sure to work his treatise on the Constitution and the oath of office / enlistment in several speeches last year.

We are unique among the armies, we are unique among the military. We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, or a tyrant or a dictator, we do not take an oath to an individual. No, we do not take an oath to any country, tribe or religion, he said during a speech on Veterans Day in Fort Belvoir, Va.

And in the days following the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, Milley and the Joint Chiefs issued a letter to the force, stating that Joe Biden would be inaugurated on Jan.20 and what happened on Capitol Hill was strongly condemned by the military’s highest leaders.

As the military, we must embody the values ​​and ideals of the nation. We support and defend the Constitution, they wrote. Any act aimed at disrupting the constitutional process is not only contrary to our traditions, our values ​​and our oath; it is against the law.

After the book reviews went live on Wednesday night, reactions online tended to wonder why Milley or the other heads of departments didn’t say anything at the time. If they had, they surely would have been quickly fired, which might have hampered their ability to do anything behind the scenes, even if that meant simply advising the president against certain actions.

Esper gave insight into his own thinking, speaking to the Military Times less than a week before Trump sacked him. After the Lafayette Square incident, some wondered if Esper would step down.

At the end of the day, like I said, you have to choose your fights, he said. I could fight for anything, and I could make it a big fight, and I could live with that why? Who will come in behind me? He’s gonna be a real man yes. And then God helps us.

