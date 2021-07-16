Johnson: Worst of pandemic is likely over, but tough days ahead





B oris Johnson said the worst of the pandemic was highly likely to be over, as the UK recorded its highest number of daily Covid infections in six months. The Prime Minister urged people not to be cautious as England’s legal restrictions end on Monday and acknowledged that there would be more hospital admissions and deaths in the days and days difficult weeks ahead. The latest figures showed 48,553 more cases, the highest since January 15, while the 63 deaths were the largest daily increase reported since March 26. Mr Johnson has already acknowledged that daily cases could reach 50,000 by Freedom Day Monday and Health Secretary Sajid Javid said they could exceed 100,000 over the summer. But the prime minister insisted that the success of the vaccination program meant they could move forward with the definitive reopening of the economy. READ MORE If we are careful and continue to respect this disease and its threat continues then it is highly likely, almost all scientists agree that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, he said. during a speech in Coventry. There are tough days and weeks ahead as we face the current wave of the Delta variant and unfortunately there will be more hospitalizations and more deaths, but with each passing day we are raising the wall of immunity acquired through vaccination. Figures for Wednesday show 46,097,464 people received a first dose of the vaccine, an increase of 60,374 the day before, while 35,341,428 of them are now double-injected, an increase of 185,661. Ministers were forced to deny that England’s plans to reopen were a complete shambles, with legislation replaced with official guidance and a voluntary approach. The latest government guidelines say shoppers will still be required to wear face masks and table service should continue in pubs and bars, although this will no longer be a legal requirement. The move was widely criticized by unions and employers, with ministers accused of sending conflicting messages while leaving companies little time to prepare for the new regime. Major supermarkets Tesco, Asda, Sainsburys, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Waitrose have all said they will encourage customers to wear masks. Public Health England said staff, patients and visitors at all NHS facilities must continue to wear face coverings and observe social distancing from July 19. The National Council of Police Chiefs also said officers will continue to wear masks. Labor subway mayors in West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City area, North Tyne, West England and South Yorkshire have said they will demand the mask be worn on networks public transport where their limited powers permit. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he will use his increased powers to enforce the wearing of masks on the capital’s transport network as a condition of transport. However, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick defended the government’s strategy, insisting it was right to allow individuals and businesses to make up their own minds about what precautions to take. Asked about ITV Good Morning Britain if politics has turned into a total mess, he replied: No, I don’t accept that. With the deployment of the vaccine, we are able to move into a new phase and that is where we all exercise our own personal judgment. Mr Johnson said companies were perfectly capable of understanding the new face covering guidelines and the guidelines. We are moving away from legal compulsion, but we are saying that of course the pandemic is not over and unfortunately people need to be careful. TUC said government guidelines were a recipe for chaos and increased infections, while traders union Usdaw said it was a mess offering no insurance for staff or customers. Dr Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors, said companies are understandably confused by the government’s mixed messages and patchwork demands. Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford said it was difficult for the British to know exactly what is expected of them and he urged the Westminster government to stick to a four-country approach. It is the UK government that is the outlier and if it was prepared to comply with the decisions that were taken in Scotland and Wales, for example, it would be clearer and simpler for everyone, a he told Good Morning Britain. Meanwhile, Mr Jenrick said the government was concerned with the number of people on work stoppage following a ping by the NHS Covid app, some companies have reportedly lost 20% of their staff. Some 530,126 alerts 520,194 in England and 9,932 in Wales were sent in the seven days to July 7, the highest seven-day total since the data was first released in January. Mr Jenrick told LBC radio: It is important that we have the app, that we take it seriously, that when we receive these messages, we act on it. But we’ll think more about how we can ensure that this is a proportionate response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-sajid-javid-prime-minister-robert-jenrick-sadiq-khan-b946027.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos