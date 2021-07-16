Photo of a handshake between Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads to a clash in the UK Parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Opposition Leader Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over a controversial byelection leaflet, which had been called a divisive and anti-India source by Indian diaspora groups in Britain.

During a heated debate over the issue of racism during the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) on Wednesday, Johnson held up the leaflet showing him in a handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2019 G7 summit with the message “Do not risk a Conservative MP who is not on your side”.

He called on the Labor leader to withdraw the leaflet used in the recent by-election in the constituency of Batley and Spen in northern England, the seat held by the opposition party.

Can I ask him now to withdraw this leaflet I have here which was produced by the Labor Party in the Batley and Spen by-elections, which was condemned by his own MPs as dog-whistle racism, said Johnson.

However, the Labor leader bypassed the remark to continue his tirade against the ruling Conservative Party for failing to retaliate against the racist abuse England footballers face on the pitch.

It’s very simple, either the Prime Minister is with the English players in their position against racism, or he can defend his own record, that of his ministers and some of his deputies, but he cannot play on the two tables. Can he tell the House if he now regrets not condemning those who booed England players for resisting racism, Starmer said.

He specifically referred to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, as he referred to England footballer Tyrone Mings, recently highlighting some of the Cabinet Minister’s remarks serving to stoke the fire of racism and hatred.

We love and admire the English side and what they have done. They represent the best of our country. Nobody forbids booing the English side. But what the Home Secretary has tried to do all her life is not only to fight racism, but to take practical steps to advance the cause of black and minority ethnic groups, which she has done. done successfully, especially in the police, Johnson said in his defense. .

The clash rekindled the row over the controversial ballot leaflet, which had sparked outrage within Labor Party ranks and Indian diaspora groups.

Very disappointing and disturbing that Labor leader Keir Starmer refuses to condemn the racist and anti-Indian tract published by Labor during the recent Batley and Spen partial election issue raised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at PMQs, tweeted Professor Manoj Ladwa, British entrepreneur and former member of Prime Minister Modi’s campaign team.

In the by-elections at the end of last month, the diaspora group Labor Friends of India (LFIN) demanded the immediate withdrawal of the leaflet.

Indian-born Labor MP Navendu Mishra took to Twitter at the time to say that racism is alive and well within Labor.

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) group responded by organizing a letter of complaint to party leader Keir Starmer, criticizing the vote bank policy of the campaign leaflet.

The OFBJP opposes this type of anti-Indian branding only for the politics of the voting bank. Such posters and statements are a clear sign of a Labor-led divisive policy, said OFBJP chairman Kuldeep Shekhawat.

Angry posts dominated Twitter’s original social media post, with many pointing out that it was Labor’s perceived anti-Indian stance “that was one of the factors behind its deadly defeat in the general election of 2019 under former chef Jeremy Corbyn.