I wouldn’t do coup with Milley, says Trump of US general





WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the highest-ranking U.S. general he appointed after allegations in a new book that senior military officials in uniform were deeply concerned about the potential of a coup after the November elections and had discussed a plans to resign.

According to excerpts obtained by CNN from the upcoming book “I Alone Can Fix It,” written by two Washington Post reporters, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and other senior US military leaders discussed resignation in case they receive orders that they consider illegal or dangerous.

“I have never threatened or told anyone about a coup by our government… If I were to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley” Trump said in a statement.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, had privately acknowledged concerns that Trump might try to call in the military to quash dissent, as fears over the potential abuse of the law insurgency by Trump was on the rise.

A planned and ordered resignation of the members of the Joint Staff had not been previously reported.

Reuters could not independently confirm the account by Post reporters, and Milley’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The book’s publisher declined to provide excerpts and did not confirm or deny the veracity of the CNN account.

Trump selected Milley for the top military post in 2018, although then Defense Secretary Jim Mattis favored the Air Force chief for the post.

Mattis resigned his post as Defense Secretary in 2018 over political differences and since then Trump has called him “the most overrated general in the world.”

“(Milley) only got his job because the world’s most overrated general, James Mattis, couldn’t stand it, had no respect for him and wouldn’t recommend him,” Trump said in the statement. .

Relations between Milley and Trump deteriorated last year after the US military officer publicly apologized for joining the president as he walked from the White House to a nearby church for a photoshoot after that the authorities opened the way for the protesters using tear gas and rubber bullets.

