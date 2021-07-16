PM Modi shares fascinating photos of Gujarat Science City Aquatic Gallery Natural Park on the eve of the inauguration





Image source: @NARENDRAMODI Top view of Gujarat Science City one day before its inauguration by PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a series of development projects in Gujarat Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar practically on July 16. There are some new projects and development works awaiting the public inauguration / dedication – some rail projects, new attractions at the Science City of Gujarat and the newly developed rail station at Gandhinagar and the adjoining hotel. On July 16, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and a 5-star hotel with 318 rooms at the top of the station. Ahead of the inauguration of a number of development projects, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and shared fascinating photos of Gujarat Science City, Aquatic Gallery and other attractions. Image source: @NARENDRAMODI Top view of Gujarat Science City one day before its inauguration by PM Modi. Image source: @NARENDRAMODI Fascinating view of the Aquatic Gallery in Gujarat, a day before its inauguration by PM Modi. In one of his tweets, the Prime Minister urged parents to take their children to Image source: @NARENDRAMODI A look at the Gujarat Natural Park. It is home to a mist garden, a chess garden, selfie points, a sculpture park and an outdoor maze. It will also embark the weekly ultra-fast Gandhinagar-Varanasi train and the Baretha MEMU train. In addition to this, the PM will also dedicate rail electrification projects to the public as well as wide gauge conversion projects. READ ALSO |Gandhinagar station gets a makeover | In pictures There are three new attractions awaiting the grand opening at Gujarat City of Science. The aquatic gallery is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 264 crore. One of the attractive features of this gallery is the underwater tunnel. Other attractions are the Global Robotics Gallery built at Rs 127 crore and a nature park built at Rs 14 crore. Image source: @NARENDRAMODI The Aquatic Gallery of Gujarat, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on July 16. Image source: @NARENDRAMODI A preview of the Gujarat Aquatic Gallery which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Friday. Image source: @NARENDRAMODI New aquatic gallery in Gujarat. Photo shared by PM Modi on his Twitter. The Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah, will also remain present virtually by videoconference. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, State Minister of Union Railways Darshana Jardosh and others Gujarat ministers will be physically present at these events. The prime minister was due to visit Gujarat in the third week of July, most likely July 15, but that schedule has been changed and the prime minister will now participate virtually. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani had hinted at a program whereby the prime minister would inaugurate these projects. READ ALSO |PM in Varanasi: inaugurates Rudraksh convention center, lays foundation stone for various projects | Pictures Latest news from India

