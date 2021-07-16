Trump in Pence on January 6: “You don’t have the guts”





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTop generals feared Trump would attempt a post-election coup and had an informal plan to stop him: Maricopa County, Ariz., Approves M for new vote-counting machines. On money: Democrats reach agreement on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get there’ MORE, ahead of his Jan.6 address to supporters gathered at the Ellipse, reportedly told then-Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PencePence urges Biden to toughen his voice with China amid ’emerging cold war’ Pence: Biden set to demand 2022 Olympics moved from Beijing Judge releases QAnon supporter held for six months Jan 6 riot MORE than he did not get the courage to reject the 2020 election results.

In the upcoming book I Alone Can Fix It, “an excerpt from the Washington Post on Thursday, reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker detail the tense moments in the White House before the deadly riot on Capitol Hill.

Post reporters wrote that as Trump revised his planned remarks for the rally protesting the election results, some of those around him encouraged his fantasy of Pence the hero stepping in to overturn the election.

Kimberly Guilfoyle with Trump Jr., Ivanka TrumpIvanka TrumpMary Trump: Ivanka “much less likely to remain loyal” to her father than Weisselberg Trump is on the ballot, whether her name is on it or not Ivanka Trump, Kushner distances himself from Trump’s claims when Election: CNN MORE and Eric TrumpEric TrumpFlorida City Bans Gambling Amid Trump-Owned Lara Trump Casino’s Prospects on Senate Bid: “No For Now, Not Forever” Lara Trump disputes report, says who the stepfather discusses reinstatement MORE were present at the meeting, reportedly told the president that the crowd gathered to hear him speak reflected the will of the people.

Top White House Officials Stephen MillerStephen Miller “Just Saying We Won,” Giuliani Told Trump aides on Election Night: Stephen Miller’s book claims no president has handled better than Biden Trump, traveling with GOP, denounces ‘sick’ US-Mexico border condition MORE, Mark MeadowsMark MeadowsTrump said anyone who leaked information about the stay in the White House bunker should be ‘executed’, says author “Just Say We Won,” Giuliani told Trump aides on election night: Stephen Miller book claims no president coped better than Biden PLUS, Keith Kellogg and Eric Herschmann were also in attendance in the room, according to the book.

Ivanka Trump was reportedly frustrated with the advice given to her father and said at one point: It’s not fair. This is not true.

Former President Trumplater called on Pence, who was to oversee the congressional certification of President BidenJoe Biden The Alabama military base is ordering troops to present evidence of vaccination amid rising COVID-19 cases. 5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: “We’ll get there” MORE’s election victory, and reportedly told him, “You don’t have the courage to make a difficult decision.”

According to the book, Pence had tried on several occasions to explain that as vice president he did not have the constitutional power to block certification of election results, as the president wanted.

Listening to the phone call, Ivanka Trump reportedly told Kellogg softly, Mike Pence is a good man.

I know that, Kellogg replied, according to the book, adding, “Let it roll. Take a deep breath. Well, come back to it.

The Hill has reached out to a Trump representative for comment.

The incident is just one of several revealed in the book, due for release Tuesday, with the authors recounting internal politics and infighting during former President Trump’s last year in office.

According to excerpts obtained by CNN, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Generals Mark Milley feared Trump would attempt a post-election coup and had an informal plan to stop him: book Overnight Defense: the United States to evacuate its Afghan allies at the end of July | Biden meets the last US commander-in-chief in Afghanistan | Weapons-buying candidate steps down amid probe IG Biden meets with general who resigned as commander in Afghanistan PLUS and other senior military officials feared former President Trump might organize a coup or take other illegal measures after his electoral defeat.

The former president responded in a statement Thursday, saying: “I have never threatened or spoken to anyone about a coup by our government.

If I were to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley, “he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/563260-trump-to-pence-on-jan-6-you-dont-have-the-courage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos