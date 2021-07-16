Watches past Taiwan is a homeland

A key dividing line between Taiwanese and the more archaic members of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is how they answer two basic questions: What do you consider to be your homeland? and would you die to defend it?

The subject of Taiwan and its homeland is problematic. It was even mentioned in the speech of Chinese President Xi Jinpings () on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi said it was his duty to return Taiwan to the Chinese motherland.

Xi couldn’t be further from the truth about what is Chinese and what is Taiwan’s motherland. Taiwan has never been part of any Chinese homeland.

It deserves a closer look.

First, start by reviewing pre-WWII Taiwan and how the Japanese came to rule the island. Tracing the history of Taiwan from this starting point shows how many other colonizers occupied and ruled at least parts of Taiwan.

In the Shimonoseki Treaty of 1895, the Japanese took control of Taiwan as one of the spoils of war in their victory over the Manchu Qing Empire. Although the Manchus did not control all of Taiwan, that did not stop the Japanese from taking the whole island. Taiwan became the model colony for Japan, and they ruled it from 1895 to 1945.

Before that, the Manchus controlled western Taiwan from 1683 to 1895. They had come in pursuit of the defeated Ming loyalists who had fled with their leader, Zheng Cheng-gong (, aka Koxinga). Not wanting the Ming partisans to even think about having a base from which to attempt to take back part of their empire, the Manchus repatriated the Ming partisans to the mainland and occupied Taiwan.

Koxingas Ming’s supporters had fled to Taiwan in 1662 and they ruled it briefly until 1683, when the Manchus caught up with them. The Ming in turn had taken western Taiwan from the Dutch, who had colonized it from 1624 to 1662. The persistent Dutch returned and took over Keelung from the Ming Chinese for a few years, but when the Manchus refused to trade with it. them, they again abandoned it.

Trade was the reason the Dutch were in Taiwan in the first place. Originally, they wanted to trade with Ming China, so they tried in vain to dislodge the Portuguese in Macau. Failing that, they went to Penghu and fought with the Ming for a commercial base there. Not wanting the Dutch to shut down, the Ming ordered them to settle in Taiwan, which at that time was inhabited by Japanese, Korean and Chinese traders, and occasional pirates. The Aborigines of Taiwan were also there, of course.

The Dutch therefore colonized and explored Taiwan from 1624 to 1662. During this time, they also drove out the Spaniards, who from 1626 to 1643 had colonized northern Taiwan as a crossing point on their trade route from Manila to Acapulco, and as base of access and, hopefully, Christianize Japan.

These were the main colonial colonies in Taiwan. If Taiwan was a homeland, it was only for its many Aborigines, some of whom would help in the creation and development of the vast Austronesian Empire that stretched across the Pacific Ocean.

Tracing the history of Taiwan through its many colonizers, one immediately sees how Xis claims he must restore Taiwan to a fictional ancient Chinese homeland. If anyone had a claim in Taiwan, it could be the Manchus or the Japanese. The Manchu Empire, which included Tibet, Mongolia, Xinjiang, and China, was torn apart in 1911 when Taiwan was a colony of Japan.

Xis’ claims are becoming more and more excessive as the CCP is a relative newcomer even in the days of China’s warlords. The CCP was formed in 1921, a decade after the revolution that overthrew the Manchu Empire. The Marxist-Leninist CCP can hardly be considered an authority on what is or is not Chinese.

What then of the term homeland? It is often used to designate the place of birth or sometimes the birth of one’s ancestors; it is a place to which we still feel emotionally connected.

In the case of the mid-sized nation of Taiwan, this turns out to be true. Among the many Taiwanese born in Taiwan during the Japanese colonial era, three stand out. One is revolutionary fighter Su Beng (), who fought with CCP forces against Japan on the mainland during World War II. Yet he refused to join the CCP. The other two are former Taiwanese KMT Chairman Lee Teng-hui () and former DPP presidential candidate Peng Ming-min (), who wrote the well-known book A Taste of Freedom. All three considered Taiwan to be their homeland.

What then developed in Taiwan from WWII? The war ended in 1945 with the defeat of Japan. In the San Francisco Peace Treaty of 1952, Japan ceded Taiwan, although the treaty, overseen by the United States, did not indicate a recipient from Taiwan.

During this post-war period, the Chinese civil war between the CCP and the KMT resumed and the KMT was defeated in 1949. The KMT then fled to Taiwan, taking with it its 1947 Constitution of the Republic of China (ROC). On the mainland, the CCP would claim victory and establish the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

For the KMT of this period, the China they had to leave was considered their homeland and they vowed to take it back. For this reason, some viewed the KMT in Taiwan as a government in exile. Others saw the KMT as refugees or a diaspora, or even as carpet merchants.

It is true that in 1945, the American General Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Commander of the Allied Powers, ordered the Japanese from Formosa (Taiwan) to surrender to Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek (), but he also ordered these Japanese to ‘today Vietnam to do the same. The Japanese military was spread out over too many places for it to surrender only to American forces.

The KMT ROC was given custody of Taiwan by the United States at the end of World War II, but the San Francisco Peace Treaty never gave sovereignty over Taiwan to the same KMT.

The United States has struggled to deal with the Taiwan issue and any proper description of it from that point on. The Cold War and other world affairs have caused the United States to put the issue on the back burner and continually rig every time it talks about Taiwan. His official position remains undetermined after more than 75 years.

On the question of Taiwan as a motherland, the United States could learn by looking at its own history. Spain, France, the Netherlands and Great Britain successively colonized the land that is now part of the United States during the same period that Taiwan was colonized by the Spanish and the Dutch. However, no American citizen ever speaks of any of these colonizing countries as the homeland of the nation.

The United States could also revise its wording in the 1972 Shanghai Communiqué, where it recognized that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain that there is only one China. While there are certainly KMT Chinese on the Taiwanese side of the Strait, the United States unfortunately seems to ignore that there are also far more Taiwanese on the Taiwanese side of the Strait than there are Chinese.

In a parody of some of these bland American statements, one could reexamine the 1781 battle of Yorktown, Virginia. There, the colonial army of General George Washington trapped British General Charles Cornwallis and his forces.

What if the French fleet and army, instead of assisting the colonists in their siege, had said: We hope the British on both sides of the Atlantic can settle these issues peacefully?

The United States always seems to remain on a learning curve when it comes to Taiwan’s true history as a motherland. US Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell would be well advised to speak with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has better understood why Taiwan is not part of China.

Campbell can only utter the insane statement that the United States follows the one-China policy, which simply means that the United States recognizes that any fantasies or claims made by China are just what China holds. .

Whenever the three Joint Communiqués from 1972 to 1982 are brought up, the United States might also try to remember that its goal was to prevent the hegemony of any nation (including the then Soviet Union) in the Asia-Pacific region. As the PRC continues its hegemonic trend in the South China Sea towards Taiwan, it is time to say that the three communiques are not worth the paper they were written on.

An exception concerns the islands of Kinmen and Matsu. These were never part of the Shimonoseki Treaty and therefore remained an official part of China. For this reason, Taiwan should consider allowing all KMT members who still regard China as their homeland to have the opportunity to settle there and finally settle the issues with the CCP peacefully, of course.

Jerome Keating is a writer based in Taipei.