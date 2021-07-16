How does Boris Johnson plan to level up? | UK News





What does leveling up mean? The Prime Minister has faced repeated accusations that his ambitions are rhetoric rather than reality. Downing Street said his speech in Coventry on Thursday set out a vision, with a white paper coming later this year. It had clear ambitions, but there has already been controversy. Regional deconcentration Boris Johnson has said he will not take a one-size-fits-all approach to decentralization, but is ready to offer the rest of England the same powers metro mayors have acquired over things like transport, skills and economic support. It is unclear how this will work. Johnson has effectively said he is open to ideas, telling people to email him if they want power devoted to a specific goal, like improving bus services. But the PM suggested he only seeks those of a certain political conviction, saying the Mad Left remains pretty mad, which will raise the question of whether all political parties will have the same chance of gaining powers. devolved for their regions. High streets The regeneration of the main street is an important voting engine. Empty stores are a major concern of voters. Much of the Premiers’ shopping street strategy has already been announced, but it is designed to get people to return to their inner cities after a pandemic in which online shopping has flourished, including allowing more alfresco dining. The big controversy is a newly extended planning flexibility that makes it easier to convert empty Main Street stores into homes. However, activists fear the change could lead to a new wave of poor quality housing and threaten main streets. They say many existing stores are totally unsuitable for being turned into homes, with issues such as lack of privacy or poor insulation. Earlier this year in Leicester, a promoter wanted to convert the back of a chip shop into T1, the smallest of which would measure 7.7 m². City offers The city accord program, which aims to boost investment and jobs, has been a controversial project that critics say amounts to little more than handing out awards to conservatives or fringe seats that have value. electoral. Fifteen more have been announced, including a number of fringe seats such as Crewe, Dudley and Blyth. In the first round of funding, 39 of the 45 places to receive a share of the first billion are represented by Conservative MPs. Rishi Sunaks, Richmond’s own constituency in North Yorkshire, and those of other cabinet ministers, were placed first to receive money. Transport Johnson’s personal enthusiasm for the upgrade is mostly tied to building infrastructure projects and transporting something he was famous as Mayor of London. His wackiest ideas were for bridges to Northern Ireland and France, but in the meantime one of the major upgrade projects announced in the budget is the 4.2 urban region’s sustainable transport fund. billion. The aim is for eight English regions, including the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Liverpool and the West of England, to build transport systems to compete with London, with investments in new underground or tram systems , a contactless ticket office, new cycle paths and measures. to fight against traffic jams and pollution. But the government has already had to revisit another key transport pledge, its $ 27 billion road-building strategy due to climate pledges, after activists launched a legal challenge.

