Reviews | Team Kraken assets land in hot water





L. Lin Wood was instrumental in the failure of the legal effort to change the 2020 election results on behalf of former President Donald Trump. But Mr Wood, a lawyer, now wants everyone to know that he had no real involvement in the lawsuit to overturn the vote in Michigan, despite his name being there.

I don’t specifically recall being asked about the Michigan complaint, he said on Monday, but I had generally indicated to Sidney Powell that if she needed a litigator in quotes, I would certainly be willing or available to help. You may recall that Ms Powell is the legal eagle who vowed to free the Kraken from alleged 2020 election fraudsters, earning the pro-Trump legal crusade its mythical nickname.

Mr. Wood was just trying to support his Kraken co-counsel.

Mr Woods, uh, clarification was given to a federal judge at a hearing as to whether he, Ms Powell and several other attorneys should be penalized in the Michigan case. The city of Detroit, among other entities, has accused the pro-Trump legal team of abusing the justice system by pursuing a frivolous and error-ridden case. The city wants the offending lawyers to be financially punished and referred for possible deregistration.

The virtual debates on Monday did not bode well for the Kraken team. United States District Court Judge Linda Parker expressed skepticism bordering on dismay at some of the evidence and experts in the original case. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an affidavit that jumped so many times, she marveled at one point. How did one of you, as a court officer, present this affidavit?

Generally speaking, it is not a good sign when a judge characterizes their evidence in terms such as fantastic, speculative, bad faith, obviously questionable, and layers of hearsay. Justice Parker rebuffed Ms Powell’s contention that the 960-page affidavit complaints proved due diligence, countermeasure, volume, certainly for this tribunal, does not equate to legitimacy or truthfulness .

The hearing lasted six hours, with so much line-up and chatter that the court reporter had to ask the attendees to moderate things so that she could do her job. At the end of the day, all parties had two weeks to submit additional arguments.

Mr. Wood was not the only defendant eager to downplay his role. The attorney for Emily Newman, another member of the Michigan Kraken team, said her client only spent five hours on the case and her role was de minimis. More generally, the defendants maintain that the whole audience is scandalous and unfounded and surprises! that they are being unjustly persecuted. I practiced law for 43 years and have never witnessed such a procedure, Ms. Powell said.

But this is where the political and legal paths diverge for those perpetuating Mr. Trump’s election. The legal world has ethical and professional standards to which members are required to adhere. When they violate said standards, they cannot just complain or brag to get out of the trouble of partisan demagoguery. They must justify their actions to judges and professional groups who have a clear understanding of the issues and who deal with talkers for a living.

This is the situation Team Kraken and some of Trump’s other legal facilitators find themselves in. Michigan is just one of many states where lawsuits are pending against lawyers who have filed unfounded election fraud complaints. Last month, a New York appeals court suspended the law license of Rudy Giuliani, one of Mr. Trump’s most aggressive apparatchiks, for making patently false and misleading statements about the 2020 election. The Texas Bar is investigating whether state attorney general Ken Paxton committed professional misconduct in disputing election results. The Georgia State Bar, where Mr. Woods’ practice is based, is investigating his behavior.

Without a doubt, the legal system is home to an abundance of carnival barks and political hacks. Just this week, Jenna Ellis, former legal advisor to the Trump campaign, announced her departure from the Republican Party, accusing its leaders of failing to defend Mr. Trump and the true Tories. She is particularly upset by the chief legal adviser of the Republican National Committees, Justin Riemer, for speaking ill of his desire to invalidate the 2020 results. What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are laughing at the court, a writes Mr. Riemer in a November email, according to a new book by Michael Wolff. They are misleading millions of people who think the president will somehow win this thing.

Ms Ellis has called for the resignation of senior party officials, including RNC chairperson Ronna McDaniel, and said she will not return to the fold until the party returns to the Tories.

Such staging can delight MAGA fans and even more the former president. But they are unlikely to influence lawyers or other arbitrators charged with examining the behavior of judicial officials.

Mr. Trump’s alternative facts have less influence in some areas than in others.

