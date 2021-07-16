Those who tried to help Trump steal the election are paying the price. But there is a big problem | Andrew Feinberg





For anyone who has spent the past four years wondering if anyone would face any consequences for acts of misconduct, embezzlement or outright criminality at the behest of former President Donald Trump, the past few weeks provided what must be a satisfactory amount of schadenfreude.

First, a New York State panel of judges ruled that suspended former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s law license. This was done on the basis of what the panel called undisputed evidence that the man who rose to public awareness as a federal prosecutor charged with providing patently false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and to the general public in his capacity as counsel for former President Donald. J Trump and the Trump campaign under Trumps failed in their 2020 reelection bid.

A week later, it was Trump’s eponymous real estate company and longtime CFO Alan Weisselberg whose time had come. The 73-year-old accountant, a mainstay of the Trump family since Donald’s father Fred Trump Sr. ran the family business, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom with attorneys for the Trump Organization to respond to a indictment accusing both the man and the company of defrauding federal and federal taxes. collectors.

And on Monday, a group of lawyers who tried to get a Michigan federal judge to overturn that state’s election results based on a collection of botched conspiracy theories and questionable affidavits appeared in a room. Zoom audience. They were there to convince that same judge not to slap them with an overabundance of penalties for filing such a frivolous complaint in violation of federal rules of civil procedure. Not only did the judge not seem the least bit convinced, but her questions to the assembled lawyers were dry enough to make one of them cry.

After seeing Trump and his allies routinely break long-standing presidential standards of conduct and commit violations of the law that experts say would have resulted in arrests absent his grip on the presidency, many Democratic critics and Former President’s Republicans have welcomed these recent developments. Certainly, they say, this is proof that Trump and his entourage will face some responsibility for the damage done to the country, especially in light of what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6.

But some of these Trump critics worry that something big is missing.

What worries the legal and political experts contacted for this story is the deafening silence of Congress and the United States Department of Justice regarding a certain Donald John Trump.

Merrick Garlands’ Justice Department has shown no interest, no willingness to dig into anything Donald Trump has done, be it obstructing the Mueller inquiry, Ukraine, election interference or the 6 January, said Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor who spent eight years trying cases in the Southern District of New York.

Honig, whose recently published book Hatchet Man examines the politicization of the Justice Department under former Attorney General William Barr, was careful to point out that he is not advocating that prosecutors obtain the former president as a form of revenge , and explained that he doesn’t. I think it’s the proper role of a prosecutor to just decide that somebody has to nail this guy somehow.

But at the same time, the former Assistant U.S. Attorney has called Garlands’ reluctance to examine the conduct of the former president and his associates as dereliction.

Trying to avoid a fight because it’s going to be ugly, messy and difficult is a mistake, he said. I think at some point you just don’t do your job as a prosecutor.

The former District of Columbia circuit judge and former Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General has more than a fleeting knowledge of the prosecutor’s role and is no stranger to investigating politicians. As Assistant to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the late 1980s and early 1990s, he was instrumental in sending DC Mayor Marion Barry to jail for drug possession.

One person who has worked with Garland in the past and is familiar with how it works, felt that the Attorney General, in all likelihood, does not view his new role in the Department of Justice as that of a mere prosecutor because he and President Biden hope to rehabilitate the DOJ’s reputation as a non-partisan actor.

Still, other observers are convinced that the department will eventually have to get in the mud, even if that’s because Garlands’ hands are being forced by external events.

If the Justice Department is not inclined to pull the threads that are in front of it and that have been left behind by this administration, there will be no accountability, said former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele . It just won’t happen.

Steele has suggested that the fragmentary elements of accountability that have emerged over the past few weeks are only a small part of what is likely a much larger element. But he wasn’t sure the Biden administration had the courage to see how deep such a rabbit hole goes, citing Garlands’ decision to leave much of the task of examining Trump-era abuses. to the inspector general of the department.

They’re going to use a third-party operator who doesn’t have the power and authority to hide the fact of doing nothing and create this perception that they’re doing surveys or whatever, when in fact they don’t. don’t, he said.

Biden and his spokespersons have often pointed out that the president has no intention of telling Garland what he should investigate. But Steele, a former lieutenant governor of Maryland, said Biden could make clear his desire for the Justice Department to undertake a full account of the Trump years without engaging in the blatant manipulation characterized by his predecessor.

The former RNC chairman added that Biden and Democrats in general should not fear what the inevitable complaints from Republicans would be that any attempt to investigate anything that has happened in the past four years is tantamount to politicization or militarization of the department. The benefit of restoring some semblance of pre-Trump norms in the DOJ and avoiding a backlash from the GOP, he said, is outweighed by the urgent need to get to the bottom of January 6 and other abuses.

The harsh reality is that the guy in front of you blew up those standards, gave nothing about those standards, twisted those standards for his own agenda, and you’re sitting here thinking the standards will save you? They [Republicans] use those standards against you. They won’t save you.

