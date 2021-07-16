Opinion: naive progressives are wrong about China

Content of the article
By J. Michael Cole
It is Beijing which is waging a cold war against the democratic world, and holding the planet hostage to climate change
By J. Michael Cole
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
In a recent letter to US President Joe Biden, 40 environmental groups and others ranging from CODEPINK to Friends of the Earth have called on the president to abandon the growing Cold War mentality leading the US approach to l towards China, an antagonistic posture that risks undermining the essential climate cooperation operation.
Like the pandemic and so many of our most pressing crises, the letter continues, climate change has no nationalist solutions. To tackle the climate crisis and build a global economy that works for everyday workers in the United States and China, we must move from competition to cooperation.
It is interesting to note that not once in their appeal did environmental, anti-war or left-wing organizations recognize the ultra-nationalism that has characterized Chinese behavior since the emergence of Xi Jinping at the end of 2012. According to them, it is the United States which adopted a cold policy. The war mentality is a telling echo of Beijing’s rhetoric whenever it seeks to deflect criticism and upset China, a country which over the past decade has been quite successful in upsetting an ever-growing number of countries around the world.
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
A revealing echo of Beijing’s rhetoric
Despite some signatories to the letter, including ostensibly foreign policy-oriented organizations, progressives display a naïve understanding of how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) works. In their view, if only the United States, as well as the liberal democratic order, could stop angering Beijing by calling on the Chinese leadership to end the ethnic cleansing in Xinjiang and Tibet, its crackdown in Hong Kong, the Threat to invade neighboring Taiwan, kidnapping of foreign nationals, disregard of international law in territorial disputes and rampant technological theft, China would spontaneously show itself willing to cooperate on climate change.
Never mind the tens of millions of people whose rights and freedoms would be further violated if they were abandoned by the international community. Anyone who understands the CCP’s mindset knows that China would use global abdication as an opportunity to seize what it can without any guarantee that it would engage in the kind of collaboration they deem necessary.
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
The groups claim that the United States alone is responsible for the poor state of relations with China, and that it is Washington’s responsibility to repair this relationship, is a completely misinterpretation of the situation. Because the United States is not the only one to have more and more conflictual relations with China, nor is it responsible for other countries encountering very serious difficulties in their own relations with this country. We have to ask ourselves: if a member of a group has growing disputes with an ever increasing number of peers, then perhaps the source of the problem lies in that part rather than the others.
What progressive groups are asking for is a big deal: the dismantling of the liberal democratic order and the abandonment of a human rights regime, in exchange for a promise of collaboration from an authoritarian state which, on global health, for example, has not shied away from lying to the international community and undermining efforts to combat the current pandemic. Yet, in a way, we have to believe that, on global warming, the CCP would act differently.
Tropes and all, progressives carry the water from Beijing. They are participating in the CCP’s cynical effort to turn the tide. It is waging a cold war against the liberal order, and yet it is the democratic world, which seeks to prevent a further erosion of that order at the hands of autocratic states, which is to blame, which has a cold war mentality.
It is true that China is an indispensable part of the solution to develop the strategies and technologies necessary to fight against climate change. What progressives fail to realize, however, is that China, too, has a choice. It does not have to hold the entire planet and future generations hostage by subordinating its participation to the rest of the world by collectively turning a blind eye to its outrageous behavior.
There is nothing wrong with asking the US president to reaffirm his commitment to work with China (as he has said) on the critical issues of our time. However, to blame the Biden administration for the current stalemate is heinous. Worse, it risks making the signatories complicit in the CCP’s crimes against humanity. The signatories would therefore have more credibility and morality if they made a similar appeal to the CPC General Secretary Xi, who is much more responsible for the poor state of relations than President Biden. Where, you wonder, is the letter to Xi?
J. Michael Cole is Taipei-based Principal Investigator at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington, DC. He is a former analyst with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service in Ottawa.
Sources
2/ https://nationalpost.com/opinion/opinion-naive-progressives-have-it-the-wrong-way-round-on-china
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]