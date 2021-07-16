National unity is crucial to maintain peace and accord





Mustafa Ozcan. An archive photo

MINSK, July 15 (BelTA) National unity and a monolithic society are very important for preserving harmony, peace and tranquility in a country, BelTA learned from Turkish Ambassador and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Mustafa Ozcan . The Ambassador participated in a commemorative event held at the Friendship House on the occasion of Democracy and National Unity Day, celebrated in Turkey on July 15. The Ambassador recalled that on this day, the Turks marked the anniversary of a failed military coup attempt. Attacks on the parliament building, strategic facilities and infrastructure and an attempted assassination of the Turkish president took place on the night of July 15, 2016. More than 250 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured in the continuation of the clashes. The Turkish Embassy in Belarus annually organizes commemorative events in memory of the victims of these events. Our nation achieved this heroic victory with a sense of deep devotion to the Fatherland. It is our common duty to remember and recall this victory every year, said the Ambassador. In doing so, we demonstrate our unity so that nothing like this can ever happen again. Mustafa Ozcan stressed that Belarus was one of the first countries to condemn the coup attempt on the morning of July 16, 2016. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while the Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei expressed support for his Turkish government. counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. We are deeply grateful to them, said the ambassador. He continued: Belarus is a very close friend to us. We have excellent relations in politics and diplomacy. We are also working on a number of concrete projects to advance economic cooperation between our countries. The Ambassador mentioned the constant interest of Turkish investors in Belarus. He was confident that this interest will grow over time, as Turkey sees Belarus as a very important hub in its region, a gateway to the East (i.e. the market Russian) and an important logistics hub to the west. Mustafa Ozcan said: I would like to stress once again that during the development of its policy towards Belarus, Turkey attaches great importance to the stability, security, calm and well-being of Belarus. . Because it affects the calm and harmony throughout the region. In his opinion, national unity is particularly important for Belarusian society today. Outside influence, solutions imposed by foreign forces will not produce any good. Only dialogue within society, only solidarity can produce real good results, Mustafa Ozcan is convinced of this. I have been in Belarus for a year and a half and have realized that Belarusians are wise people. They can distinguish truth from fiction. It is through dialogue that they can support their own country, support agreement, peace and tranquility in it. Heads of several other diplomatic missions, members of the House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly, representatives of religious and public organizations were also present at the commemorative event at the House of Friendship. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Belarus Latif Gandilov noted in his speech that the unity of society and state has played a major role in the successful struggle of the Turkish people against the coup. military. The whole world has seen the unity of the Turkish people. When the people and the government stand together, no one can defeat them. The events in Belarus have shown the same thing: the people and the government are together. The Ambassador described the events in Turkey in 2016 and the events in Belarus in 2020 as different links in the same chain. The forms, approaches and methods were different, but a coup was attempted. It must be understood, he stressed.

